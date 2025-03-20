The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered their second consecutive loss on Wednesday night, falling 119-115 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite holding a 14-point lead during the game, Minnesota was unable to secure the victory, prompting frustration from Anthony Edwards.

The loss marked a sharp downturn for the Timberwolves, who had won eight straight games before dropping back-to-back contests. Edwards led the Timberwolves with 29 points, six rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block while shooting 15-for-17 from the free throw line. Following the game, he spoke with The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, calling the loss “embarrassing” and highlighting the team’s struggles with rebounding.

“The coaches tell us every day to box out. Every day, check to see if your man crashing and box him out. We just did a poor job of it tonight. … We even have boxout drills sometimes, so I don’t know how we’re not boxing out, myself included. It’s embarrassing.”

Pelicans exploit Timberwolves' rebounding struggles in crucial loss

The Timberwolves were outrebounded 46-40 and allowed 11 offensive rebounds to their nine, a key factor in the loss. Minnesota’s inability to secure defensive boards gave the Pelicans extra opportunities that ultimately shifted momentum in their favor.

Anthony Edwards also noted the Timberwolves’ recent struggles after previously playing at a high level.

“We’ve been playing great for maybe three weeks. I don’t know what happened, but something happened with all of us. We’ll figure it out, hopefully sooner than later.”

With the loss, the Timberwolves fell to 40-31 in the Western Conference, dropping to the eighth seed. They now sit one game behind the sixth-seeded Golden State Warriors (40-29) as they attempt to regain positioning in the standings.

Minnesota will conclude its five-game homestand with a rematch against the Pelicans (19-51) on Friday night. After that, the Timberwolves will travel for a brief one-game road trip against the Indiana Pacers (39-29) on Monday before returning home. Looking to snap their losing streak, Edwards and the Timberwolves will aim for a stronger performance in their second meeting with New Orleans.