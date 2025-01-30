The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns renewed their rivalry on Wednesday night in a rematch of the first round of last season's playoffs. The two teams were going back and forth for most of the night in Phoenix before the Timberwolves turned the tide in an unexpected way.

With Minnesota trailing 72-70 in the middle of the third quarter, head coach Chris Finch argued a call for just a little too long and was ejected from the game. After Finch was tossed, he was irate and Anthony Edwards had to hold him back from going after the officials.

Expand Tweet

Incredibly, the ejection lit a fire under the Timberwolves and sparked a run that ended up being the difference in the game. After Finch got thrown out, the Timberwolves were able to build a four-point lead at the end of the third quarter before jumping out to a 16-point advantage in the fourth. In the end, Minnesota was able to comfortably pick up a 121-113 win on the road.

Edwards certainly helped by keeping Finch away from the officials after the ejection, but he had a much bigger say in the win than just that. The Timberwolves star finished with 33 points on 11-for-20 shooting, seven rebounds and five assists. Julius Randle also had an efficient 28-point night with seven rebounds and six dimes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 23 off the bench. Kevin Durant scored 33 and Devin Booker added 28 in the loss for the Suns.

After a very rocky season so far, the Timberwolves are starting to build some momentum as the All-Star break approaches. Wednesday's win was the fourth in a row for Edwards and company, and they are now up to 26-21. That record is good for seventh place in the Western Conference as of now, and the Timberwolves are just two games behind the Denver Nuggets who are in fourth. As a result, home court advantage in the first round is still very much in play for this Minnesota squad.