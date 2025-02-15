Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam wanted no part in being asked what the NBA should change. After Luka Doncic was suddenly traded, he felt that he might be next.

“Bro, I don't like getting into… I'm just here so I don't get fined… I'm cool with everything,” Siakam joked. “They traded Luka [Doncic] last time, I’m trying to chill.”

After that trade, it made it clear to other NBA players that no one was safe. Trading a franchise player mid-season is unheard of. Doncic was a staple with the Dallas Mavericks. After all, he helped the franchise get to the 2024 NBA Finals. Although they lost to the Dallas Mavericks, it was a telling sign of things to come.

However, the Indiana star endured some of the same work. The Pacers traded for Siakam last season, and it paid off for them. They had one of the top offenses, as well as making it to the Eastern Conference Finals. It was a great showing for Indiana. It also gave point guard Tyrese Haliburton a big who can create his offense.

Pacers' Pascal Siakam wants nothing like the Luka Doncic trade

Once again, the trade truly shook up the NBA. Plenty of players were shocked, and some thought that they were next on the chopping block. Funny enough, Kevin Durant was almost in that position. The Phoenix Suns put his name in trade rumors and didn't tell him.

It created some friction, but again, another instance of a team not informing their star player of a move. However, Siakam might not need to worry about a potential trade. The Pacers made the big move to trade for him in the middle of the 2024 season. He only played with them for half of a season and had some success.

Now with a full season under their belt, the Pacers are thriving. They are 30-23 and are fourth in the Eastern Conference. They also have a Top 10 offense in points per game in the league. The high-octane offense under head coach Rick Carlisle will continually feature Siakam.

Either way, his words remain true. No one is truly safe, regardless of a great relationship with a front office.