Anthony Edwards isn't one for unnecessary hype, but even the Minnesota Timberwolves' rising star can't downplay the significance of facing LeBron James in the playoffs.

Discussing the matchup with a grin on his face, Edwards noted the importance of playing against James, as he will unquestionably go down as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

“It means a lot, to be matched up against him,” the Timberwolves star said. “Probably goes down as the greatest player to ever play basketball. Trying to put him out of the playoffs under my belt is going to be a tough one.”

This series against the Lakers begins on Friday. And it presents one of Edwards and the Timberwolves' toughest challenges yet. This is a showdown with some of the game's greatest players.

When asked about the overwhelming attention surrounding the matchup, Edwards kept it simple and direct, saying, “I'm just ready to play.”

The Timberwolves are locked in for Game 1

Behind Edwards' straightforward response is a deeper awareness of what's to come. As the Timberwolves prepare for the challenge of facing James and the Lakers, Edwards has been studying Los Angeles' defensive strategies. The team has spent the week analyzing how they'll counter the Lakers' defense and keep their high-powered offense in rhythm.

“We know pretty much their coverages so far as tilting the floor, overly in the gap, just being willing to get the ball out to teammates,” the Timberwolves star explained, showing the basketball IQ that sometimes gets overshadowed by his athletic performances.

Edwards has been telling teammate Mike Conley and others: “You got to be willing to shoot five straight catch-and-shoot threes, don't turn anything down.” He specifically mentioned Donte DiVincenzo, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels as players who need to capitalize on scoring opportunities when the Lakers collapse on him.”And I got to be willing to make those passes every time to open the defense up for me to be able to get downhill,” he added.

What’s notable about Edwards' growth this season is not just his scoring ability, but the evolution of his entire game. He’s more dynamic, moving without the ball, setting screens, and creating space with his cutting. These improvements have played a significant role in elevating the Timberwolves’ overall play this season.

They'll need every bit of that growth against a Lakers team featuring not just James, but also Luka Dončić. Dončić ended the Timberwolves' playoff journey last season while with Dallas. His familiarity with the Timberwolves' defensive approach only adds to the complexity of the matchup. While Edwards' confidence remains unshaken, there’s a clear understanding of the task ahead. Players beyond Edwards will need to continue stepping up each game, as they have been. With a stacked roster of depth, the Wolves are in a strong position to advance.

Facing LeBron James in the playoffs is a major test for any player. For Edwards, it’s an opportunity for him and his team to showcase their growth and leave it all on the floor.

However, Edwards knows this won’t be a solo effort. For Minnesota to move forward, it will take a collective performance from the entire team. Players like Mike Conley, Jaden McDaniels and others will need to step up when called upon. The Timberwolves have prepared, they’ve studied. Now it’s time to see if this collective effort can carry them past the greatest of all time and beyond.