The No. 6 seed Minnesota Timberwolves play the No. 3 seed Los Angeles Lakers in game one of the first round of the playoffs. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Lakers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Timberwolves-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Timberwolves-Lakers Game 1 Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +4 (-108)

Moneyline: +148

Los Angeles Lakers: -4 (-112)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 216.5 (-108)

Under: 216.5 (-112)

How To Watch Timberwolves-Lakers NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

Why the Timberwolves Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves ended the season on a three-game win streak. They were able to beat the Memphis Grizzlies, Brooklyn Nets, and Memphis Grizzlies. In those three games, the Timberwolves have scored 124.7 points per game. That is a bit skewed by a 141-point game, but they have been able to up their offensive output lately. Anthony Edwards makes a big difference on the floor, and the rest of the team plays well around him. If they can keep that up, the Timberwolves will be able to start their playoffs with a win.

The Timberwolves and Lakers split the season series, but Minnesota was able to play really solid defense in the four games. Against Los Angeles this season, the Timberwolves allowed just 97.0 points per game on 41.2 percent shooting. Additionally, the Lakers are shooting just 23.4 percent from beyond the arc. Minnesota needs to keep up that type of defensive pressure. If they can do that, the Timberwolves will be able to cover the spread, or even win this game.

Why the Lakers Will Cover the Spread/Win

Los Angeles played just one game against the Timberwolves after acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers won that game by nine points after Doncic finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds. In the regular season, the Lakers went 18-10 with Luka and they averaged 116.2 points per game. All of that is without even mentioning LeBron James. James is one of the best players in the NBA, despite his age. He has meshed well with Luka, and the rest of the team has filled their roles nicely. If they play well, Los Angeles is a threat to win the finals.

The Lakers played pretty well on the defensive end of the floor against the Timberwolves this season. They allowed just 102.8 points per game on 43.3 percent shooting. The Timberwolves also shot just 32.9 percent from three against the Lakers this season. Along with with that, Minnesota has really struggled to find the open shooters. Los Angeles has to find a way to keep up the defensive pressure in this game. If they can match the Timberwolves on defense, they will win this game.

Final Timberwolves-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Timberwolves are a very good team. However, the Lakers are, as well. It is also worth noting that both teams have healthy lineups taking the court. With that in mind, it is going to be a defensive battle, and the team that can make that lost stop is going to win game one. I think Los Angeles is going to be just a little bit to strong on both ends of the floor in this one. For that reason, I will be taking the Lakers to win straight up.

Final Timberwolves-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Lakers ML (-176)