The Orlando Magic are on the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Timberwolves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Magic-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Timberwolves Odds

Orlando Magic: +10 (-112)

Moneyline: +350

Minnesota Timberwolves: -10 (-108)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 207.5 (-110)

Under: 207.5 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network North

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic play some of the best defense in the NBA. In fact, they allow the fewest points per game in the league while holding opponents to the fewest shots attempted per game. The Magic do a fantastic job slowing down the pace, and it works to their advantage. They are very good in the half court, and they have to force the Timberwolves to play that way Friday night. If they can keep the Timberwolves to a lower score, the Magic will be able to cover this spread on the road.

The Timberwolves score just 112.9 points per game. That is not too many points, so the Magic should be able to keep the Timberwolves to a lower score. When allowing less than 110 points this season, Orlando is 23-19. Additionally, Minnesota is 12-19 when they allow less than 110 points this year. The Timberwolves were held under 110 points in their first matchup with the Magic, so it would not be surprising to see it happen again. If it does happen again, the Magic will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

Minnesota beat the Magic by 15 points in their first matchup. In the game, the Timberwolves held Orlando to just 89 points, and just 37.9 percent shooting from the floor. Along with that, the Magic were just 10-40 from beyond the arc, and they turned the ball over 14 times. The Timberwolves shut the Magic down, and that is not a huge surprise. Orlando is the lowest scoring team in the NBA, and that has been shown time and time again. If the Timberwolves can keep the Magic to a low score in this one, they will be able to cover the spread.

Minnesota is on a six-game win streak heading into this game. In those six games, they have put up 121.5 points per game. They are shooting over 50 percent from the field in those games while also hitting 43.3 percent of their shots from beyond the arc. They have beaten some good teams in those six games, and the Timberwolves are hot at the right time. Orlando, as mentioned, are a good defensive team. However, Minnesota should be able to have a good offensive game considering how well they have played lately. If they continue playing well, they will cover the large spread.

Final Magic-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The Magic are coming off a win Thursday night, but they still played a game. The Timberwolves, on the other hand, are fully rested. They are ready to go in this one, and I am fully expecting them to win. With Orlando being on the second night of a back-to-back, they are going to have some tired legs. I will take the Timberwolves to cover the spread.

Final Magic-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves -10 (-108)