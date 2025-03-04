Julius Randle is still carrying an injury status going into the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The NBA released the injury report for both teams ahead of the game, showing the Timberwolves star to have a questionable status. He is dealing with a right groin strain.

Randle returned in the team's last game against the Phoenix Suns, putting up 20 points and six rebounds in the 116-98 win. He missed all of February due to the groin injury he suffered on Jan. 30 against the Utah Jazz.

This season, Randle is averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game after 49 appearances. He is shooting 47.2% from the field, including 32.3% from beyond the arc.

Timberwolves' injury report aside from Julius Randle

Aside from Julius Randle's name still being on the Timberwolves report, there are two other players dealing with injuries.

Rudy Gobert and Bones Hyland are the ones remaining on the report. Both will be unavailable for the contest due to their respective injuries. Gobert has a lower back injury as he's in injury maintenance and Hyland is playing in the G-League. This means Naz Reid will continue to start at the center position with Gobert's absence.

76ers' injury report

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to submit an injury report to the NBA. However, there are some definitive names.

Joel Embiid is one of them. The 76ers ruled him out for the remainder of the season due to a nagging knee injury that derailed his campaign.

Jared McCain and Eric Gordon are other players out for Tuesday's contest. The former is out for the year due to a torn meniscus and the latter is unavailable due to a wrist injury.

There are four players having a day-to-day status. Tyrese Maxey (back), Paul George (groin), Kelly Oubre Jr. (illness), and Kyle Lowry (hip) make up that part of the list.