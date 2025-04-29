Anthony Edwards steps onto the floor with fire, knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter Sunday afternoon. The crowd at Target Center is on its feet, the tension thick in the air. His Timberwolves are trying to take control of a tight first-round series against the Lakers, and they need their superstar to show up.

“I've been dreaming all my life for these moments,” Edwards said.

What followed was a special chapter in Minnesota basketball history – a 43-point masterpiece that sealed Wolves' 116-113 victory, showcasing the full spectrum of Edwards' brilliance.

However, beyond the statistics lies a more meaningful moment. Edwards revealed a special source of inspiration behind his phenomenal performance. His one-year-old daughter, Aislynn, was in attendance watching her dad work his magic on the court.

After the final buzzer, Edwards smiled when asked by the in-arena reporter about his drive and mindset in clutch moments.

“My baby was able to come see me play,” he said. “I wanted to make the most of it. I know she's not gonna remember it, but one day, she'll look back and see she was at the game. That's what really drove me today.”

Despite trailing by 10 points entering the fourth quarter, Edwards transformed the game with his aggressive mindset. He explained his approach in the closing minutes with simplicity and confidence.

“Anytime I get open, shoot it.”

Edwards’ 43-Point masterpiece fuels Timberwolves' Game 4 comeback

Game 4 against the Lakers began with Julius Randle carrying Minnesota's offense through the opening minutes. As a result, he scored the team's first seven points while establishing an inside presence. Meanwhile, Edwards helped cut the Lakers' early lead to 10-9 with free throws and a jumper. Despite Randle's 13 points in the first quarter, the Timberwolves trailed 27-22.

In the second quarter, Edwards found his rhythm and hit a much needed 3-pointer to make it 32-27 and keep the Wolves in the game. He continued making key plays on offense throughout the period and by halftime, the Wolves had turned things around and taken a 61-59 lead.

The Lakers responded with an 8-0 run to start the third quarter and continued to roll behind LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, eventually putting Minnesota in a double-digit hole entering the final period.

That's when Edwards elevated his game, knocking down crucial shots and sinking key free throws. Naz Reid played a crucial part, cutting the deficit to 104-102 with a big 3-pointer. Donte DiVincenzo added driving layups to keep the Wolves within striking distance.

With the Lakers holding a narrow 113-111 lead in the final moments, Jaden McDaniels threw down a huge dunk to tie the game while getting fouled by Reaves. He drained the free throw, giving the Wolves a 114-113 lead. From there, Minnesota was able to buckle down defensively and get a pair of clutch stops with two Edwards free throws in between. When Reaves' game-tying 3-pointer careened off the rim as the buzzer sounded, the Timberwolves were officially in control of the series.

Edwards finished with playoff career-highs of 43 points, nine rebounds and six assists. His performance gave the Timberwolves crucial momentum as the series heads back to Los Angeles for Game 5.

“I told them this is going to be the toughest game we played all series because everybody is going to be against us,” warned Edwards after the game.

The win represents an important milestone in Edwards' career. At just 23 years old, he's quickly becoming recognized for delivering in high-pressure playoff moments. With his daughter watching, Edwards showed why he is one of the NBA's top stars. This game marked his fifth career playoff performance with 40 or more points, proving he's the leader the Timberwolves need to secure their first championship.

For the Timberwolves, the win is a turning point in a series now at 3-1, with Game 5 up next in Los Angeles.

Edwards' message to the team is simple.

“Back against the wall, in enemy territory. These are the moments we live for. It’ll be tough, but if you love competing at the highest level, it should be fun. Get your rest and be ready to go.”