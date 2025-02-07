Anthony Edwards isn’t just rewriting the Minnesota Timberwolves record books. He’s redefining what it means to be the face of a franchise. At just 23 years old, Edwards has already shown his place as a star in the NBA. On Thursday night, Edwards delivered another masterpiece, scoring 41 points to surpass Karl-Anthony Towns for the most 40-point games in Timberwolves history. But this night was about more than just numbers; it was a celebration of who Edwards is both on and off the court.

A star with swagger

Anthony Edwards shined yet again as the Timberwolves took down the Rockets 127-114. He finished with 41 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, hitting 5 of 11 from beyond the arc. Over the last 24 hours, Ant delivered a jaw-dropping 90 points, a testament to his status as one of the league's premier scorers.

From the opening tip, Edwards set the tone. The Rockets scored first, but Ant immediately fired back with a three-pointer, signaling that he was locked in. His relentless attacks at the rim, sharp shooting, and infectious energy fueled the Timberwolves throughout the game. Yet, it wasn’t just his scoring that stole the show; it was the joy he played with.

Late in the game, after an electrifying and-1, Edwards turned to the sidelines to dap up his brother, Antoine, who was sitting courtside. The gesture showcased the family-first mentality he carries with him everywhere. It wasn’t just a routine acknowledgment; it was a raw, emotional moment that reflected how grounded Edwards remains despite his soaring stardom.

Moments later, when rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. entered the game and drilled a three-pointer against Houston, Ant was on the court, smiling ear to ear and hyped for TJ. His excitement was contagious, igniting the crowd and his teammates. That energy only amplified after Shannon followed it up with a thunderous dunk, sending the Target Center into a frenzy. Edwards wasn’t just celebrating a teammate’s success; he was living it, embodying the passion of every fan in the building.

The crowd factor

In Edwards' own words Wednesday night after a win against the Bulls, “It’s going to be a tough game, but if the crowd brings the energy, we don’t know what’s going to happen.” That statement, made after tying Kevin Garnett for a franchise milestone, proved prophetic. The crowd did bring the energy, and the Timberwolves fed off it. The connection between Edwards and the fans is magnetic. The crowd’s roars elevate his game, and in return, he gives them moments they'll never forget.

The Target Center was buzzing, alive with every Anthony Edwards bucket and every defensive stop. Fans even chanted ‘MVP' every chance they got. It wasn’t just a game; it felt like an event, a once-in-a-lifetime experience fueled by Edwards' charisma.

More than a scorer

While Edwards' 41 points were the headline, his impact went beyond the box score. He trusted his teammates, dishing out assists in clutch moments, like finding Jaden McDaniels or Jaylen Clark for critical buckets when the defense collapsed on him. His leadership was evident as he encouraged the rookies and celebrated their successes.

Head coach Chris Finch praised Edwards, saying, “What he’s doing such a great job of right now is making quick decisions. When he has a chance to race, he races. When he has a chance to shoot, he shoots. That’s resulted in a lot of trips to the free throw line, and that’s exactly how we need him to play.” Finch added, “He’s been special these last couple of games—absolutely special.”

Finch also highlighted Edwards' growth, noting, “All young players struggle with back-to-backs, especially with the physicality and preparation. It’s mostly a mindset. Being a good pro, eating right, getting to bed, and sticking to your routine—all that stuff matters. He knows what we need from him now.”

This resilience reminds us of what Edwards did when Karl-Anthony Towns was out last season and the season before during injury spells. You can always count on Ant.

The heart behind the hustle

Post-game, Edwards' humbleness shone through. Reflecting on his fiery matchup with Dillon Brooks, he said, “I feel great,” addressing their on-court tension. “We got into it a couple of times, and they got to be ready. If you want to get into it, you got to be ready to play ball. We was talking trash all night.”

When asked about his shooting, Edwards gave credit where it was due: “I want to give a big thanks to my manager Justin. Before he was my manager, he was my trainer, and he sacrificed his time from his family to get in the gym with me every night in high school. I wouldn't be here without him, so I appreciate him.”

Anthony Edwards is not just a superstar; he is a humble, grounded individual who understands the sacrifices that paved his way. His gratitude, fierce competitiveness, and relentless work ethic are the foundations of his greatness.

As the final buzzer sounded, Edwards celebrated like a kid in a candy store—dancing with pure joy. Sure, the 40-point games are impressive, but it’s the way he plays, the way he connects with the fans, and the way he brings the house down every time he steps on the court that will make his legacy unforgettable.

This record is a symbol of Edwards' growth. From a promising rookie to the face of the franchise, his journey has been marked by relentless work, unwavering confidence, and an undeniable connection with the Timberwolves community. Each 40-point game tells a story of a player who rises to the occasion, who embraces the momen,t and who leaves everything on the court.

Anthony Edwards isn’t just making history; he’s making Minnesota his own. His name will be etched into record books, but it’s the memories he creates, the unforgettable performances, sideline daps, and celebratory dances that will stay in the hearts of Timberwolves fans. With the energy he brings, both on and off the court, the best is yet to come.