While at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards got real when discussing former president Barack Obama, who was at the festivities.

Speaking to reporters, Edwards discussed Obama being at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. He was asked if his presence gave him any “extra motivation” going into the game.

Edwards smiled and conceded that it did, saying, “You've always gotta put on a show” for someone like Obama. He then went a step further, calling Obama his “favorite person in the world.”

“He's my favorite person in the world.” Ant talks about putting on a show in front of President Barack Obama! pic.twitter.com/ALSHRJxRVP — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2026

Turns out, Edwards and Obama were hanging out before the All-Star Game. Edwards promised Obama that he would “put on a show for him.”

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards “put on a show” for Barack Obama at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game

As promised, Edwards did “put on a show” for Obama and everyone else watching the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. Edwards won the NBA All-Star Game MVP for his efforts.

He helped lead the USA Stars to a victory over the USA Stripes in the championship game. Edwards scored eight points in the championship game and had four rebounds and two assists. He scored a total of 32 points in three games for the USA Stars.

Currently, Edwards is the third leading scorer in the NBA. He is averaging 29.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game during the 2025-26 season.

Throughout his young career, Edwards is already a four-time NBA All-Star, making it every year from 2023 to 2026. Edwards is also a two-time All-NBA Second Team player.

Edwards was selected with the first overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft out of Georgia. He played for Georgia from 2019 to 2020 before going to the NBA. During his collegiate career, Edwards was named SEC Rookie of the Year and Second-team All-SEC in 2020. Additionally, he was named McDonald's All-American in 2019.