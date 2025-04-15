Fans would think that Anthony Edwards uses himself and the Minnesota Timberwolves when he plays NBA 2K25. However, that is not the case.

Edwards took part in an interview as he was at an event promoting Netflix's Starting Five, a show that revolved around NBA stars like Edwards. The interviewer asked the Timberwolves star about NBA 2K25, which he responded with another team that wasn't his own.

“NBA 2K, are you playing strictly as yourself?” the interviewer asked.

“Nah, I ain’t gonna lie. I be using the Celtics,” Edwards answered.

"NBA 2K, are you playing strictly as yourself?" Anthony Edwards: "Nah, I ain't gonna lie. I be using the Celtics." 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9NprsWrNWM — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) April 13, 2025

What lies ahead for Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

A hilarious moment for Anthony Edwards about his NBA 2K25 tendencies. For the team to instead be the Celtics adds the cherry on top when it comes to his answer.

In the meantime, Edwards and the Timberwolves are on rest mode as they gear up for the 2025 NBA Playoffs. They will face off against a Los Angeles Lakers squad headlining LeBron James and Luka Doncic, paving the way for a high-level showdown between superstars.

In the 2024-25 campaign, Edwards averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game after 79 appearances. He shot 44.7% from the field, including 39.5% from beyond the arc. He scored 30 or more points 26 times throughout the year, showcasing himself as an elite scorer while racking up seven double-doubles.

His efforts helped Minnesota finish the regular season with a 49-33 record, taking the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They reached the playoffs for the fourth straight season, hoping to reach the conference finals for the second consecutive year.

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves will prepare for their first-round matchup against the Lakers, being on the road to start. Game 1 will take place on April 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET.