The Minnesota Timberwolves came away with a 103-96 win over the Los Angeles Lakers to win the first-round series in five games, and Anthony Edwards fired back at Shannon Sharpe, who predicted the opposite outcome in the series.

“You know, what makes it feel even better is that they said Lakers in five and the Wolves won in five so I think that makes it feel 10 times better,” Anthony Edwards said after the game.

Ant: "What makes it feel even better is that they said Lakers in 5 and the Wolves won in a 5 so I think that makes it feel 10 times better"

Edwards was seen uttering, “Wolves in five,” on his way back to the locker room as well, while Mike Conley and Julius Randle were also pumped up after the Timberwolves advanced.

"Wolves in 5." Ant, Conley and Randle sound off after the W 🗣️🔊

The Timberwolves themselves also chimed in on social media, firing back at Sharpe' prediction with two posts.

we were told in 5.

new mural dropped in LA. 🐜

The Lakers were clearly the better team over the course of the series. They won Game 1 handily, before dropping Game 1 to the Lakers. The Timberwolves pulled away late in Game 3 at home, and then won the closest game of the series in Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead. Then, Minnesota closed it out in Game 5 on the road in what was a close game for the most part, but once again the Timberwolves executed in crunch time.

It was Rudy Gobert who led the way for the Timberwolves in Game 5, scoring 27 points with 24 rebounds, taking advantage of the Lakers' lack of an inside presence. Randle contributed 23 points as well, while Edwards scored 15.

With the Timberwolves advancing, they are now waiting to face the winner of the series between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors. The Warriors failed to close out that series in five games, and will look to win it at home in Game 6 on Friday. The Timberwolves will have the upper hand when it comes to rest going into the second round, regardless of the opponent they end up facing.