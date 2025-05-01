The Minnesota Timberwolves finished off the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, and they are now headed to the next round of the NBA playoffs. Anthony Edwards was a problem for the Lakers during most of this series, and even in Game 5 when he struggled mightily, Los Angeles couldn't find a way to get it done at home. Minnesota ended up winning the game 103-96, and Edwards was out in the streets of LA after the game talking the talk.

Anthony Edwards did struggle in Game 5 as he finished with 15 points on 5-19 shooting, and he was 0-11 from deep, but he did add 11 rebounds to finish with a double-double. At the end of the day, Minnesota didn't need a lot of scoring from Edwards on Wednesday night. It was still enough to help the team end the series in just five games.

A big reason why Edwards and the Timberwolves were able to win this one was their fast start and strong finish. Minnesota was in control of the game in the early stages as it led by as many as 14-points in the first quarter. The Lakers immediately found themselves in a big hole that they needed to climb out of, and to their credit, they did.

The Timberwolves had a comfortable lead at halftime as well as they led by 10 at the break, but sure enough, the Lakers clawed their way back into the contest. LA ended up taking the lead late in the third quarter, and it led multiple times in the fourth as well. However, just like in Game 4, the Timberwolves were the better team down the stretch.

In Game 4, the Lakers had a comfortable fourth quarter lead that they squandered, and that is how the series got to 3-1 Minnesota in the first place. In Game 5, they led 88-87 with a little under six and a half minutes to go, and the Timberwolves closed the game on a 16-8 run. Minnesota was the better team in the clutch all series long.

Coming into this series, everyone was giving the edge to the star-studded Lakers, but Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves had other plans. Now, Luka Doncic, LeBron James and the rest of this Los Angeles team are done, and Minnesota is moving on to the next round. We don't know who the Timberwolves are going to play yet as the Warriors and Rockets are still finishing up their series. Golden State is up 3-2, and the winner will get Minnesota in the next round.