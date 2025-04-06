The Philadelphia 76ers were on the verge of stunning the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. Then a fourth-quarter explosion from Anthony Edwards happened.

In 38 minutes of action, Edwards finished with a game-high 37 points, two rebounds and two assists. He shot 12-of-21 from the field, including 6-of-13 from beyond the arc.

He was particularly active in the fourth quarter. The Timberwolves star played all 12 minutes of the period, scoring 18 points on nine shot attempts as he willed his team to the 114-109 victory. This included a clutch 3-pointer with seven seconds left to seal the win.

What's next for Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

It was a huge performance for Anthony Edwards to have, coming through for his team at a crucial point of the regular season.

Aside from Edwards, three other players scored in double-digits for the Timberwolves. Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 19 rebounds, Julius Randle put up 15 points and five rebounds, while Donte DiVincenzo provided 13 points and four rebounds.

Edwards continues to play a major role in Minnesota's success. His leadership as the top scoring option and closer has elevated him to be one of the best young players in the league. And a return to the postseason would allow him to build his case even further.

The Timberwolves' situation in the playoff picture changes with each passing day. They have a chance to secure an automatic spot and not have to worry about being in the play-in tournament. However, it requires the team to win at least a majority of their games and hope for teams above them to lose.

Minnesota improved to a 46-32 record on the season, holding the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Memphis Grizzlies while being 0.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors.

Following Saturday's win over the 76ers, the Timberwolves will prepare for their next road matchup. They face the Milwaukee Bucks on April 8 at 8 p.m. ET.