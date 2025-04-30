The Minnesota Timberwolves are up 3-1 against the Los Angeles Lakers, and they have a chance to advance to the next round of the playoffs. Anthony Edwards has been the one guiding the Timberwolves to these wins with his play, but if you ask him, he hasn't done it by himself. Before the series, Edwards knew that he was going to need his teammates to step up, especially with the way the Lakers have guarded him this season.

Edwards is known for holding his teammates to a high standard, and that's how he wants to be treated as well. Earlier in the season, Naz Reid remembered a message that Edwards shared with the team, according to Mark Medina of Athlon Sports.

“‘If I don’t do something, hold me accountable,’” Reid recalled Edwards’ message to Athlon Sports. “‘I can’t sit here and hold y’all accountable if I don’t hold myself accountable.’ That is something that is huge.”

The Timberwolves have been able to hold each other accountable, and now it's paying dividends as they have the Lakers on the brink of elimination. Though Edwards has been the driving force, players such as Reid, Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, and others have stepped up to the plate at crucial moments.

The Timberwolves are not new to this as they made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals last season, and they're looking to go even further.

Timberwolves on the brink of eliminating Lakers

Coming into the series, many people expected the Lakers to come out of the first round against the Timberwolves. Even though the series isn't over yet, it's surprising that the Lakers are down 3-1, as the Timberwolves have completely changed the narrative.

The Timberwolves have imposed their will on the Lakers, and their athleticism and physicality have shown to be much a lot for them. Not only that, but the Lakers have not played up to their standards on defense, and the Timberwolves are taking advantage of their weaknesses, such as Luka Doncic. Jaden McDaniels has had a few good games in this series, and it's been because of the lack of defensive pressure from Doncic.

The Lakers will now be back at home for Game 5, and with their crowd rocking with them, they have a clear advantage, but the Timberwolves have already stolen a game on the road. It might be another game that comes down to the wire, and the Timberwolves will be ready for anything.