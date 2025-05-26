Charles Barkley is not just known for being a former great player in the NBA, but since becoming an analyst, he's also made fans laugh with his hilarious antics. That happened again recently when the Hall of Famer butchered the name of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Barkley struggled pronouncing Alexander-Walker's name, claiming it wasn't real and that the 26-year-old guard was “named after a coin.” On Sunday, Alexander Walker got some revenge in his response to hearing Charles Barkley attempt to pronounce his name.

“I thought that in media they give them that, you know, in dictionaries, how they have that pronunciation thing. Maybe he's not reading it, I don't know. But, yeah, my name is Nickeil (Nick-eel) Alexander-Walker.”

At the very least, Barkley was attempting to give Alexander-Walker props for his efforts in the Timberwolves' 143-101 Game 3 win. The former Virginia Tech star ended that contest with 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists, providing a nice spark off the bench for Minnesota. Charles Barkley was just trying to give him a shoutout, but hilariously couldn't pronounce his full name.

Alexander-Walker is experiencing a solid campaign with the Timberwolves. Although he isn't recording any career highs, his stats are solid across the board, especially for a reserve player coming off the bench. During the regular season, Alexander-Walker averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 43.8% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc.

Charles Barkley won't have the opportunity to pronounce Alexander-Walker's name correctly on Monday night, as the Timberwolves take on the Thunder in Game 4 on ESPN. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. EST and is the second consecutive contest in Minnesota.

This is arguably a must-win situation for the Timberwolves, as a loss forces them to a 3-1 deficit in the series. With Game 5 taking place in Oklahoma City, Minnesota will want to ensure a victory before heading back to enemy territory.