With the Minnesota Timberwolves preparing for Game 4 as they're down 2-1 in the series to the Oklahoma City Thunder, there's no doubt that Game 2 had a major impact on the team, one player in particular being Julius Randle. As Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves to a blowout win in Game 3, he also had a crucial message to Randle after he was benched in the contest before.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst detailed how Edwards' leadership was put on display after the Game 2 loss in the flight back to Minnesota, which led to the team winning by 42 points against the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. For Randle specifically, Edwards would emphasize not letting his spirits down as the former New York Knicks big man admitted his emotions might've gotten the better of him after the benching, according to ESPN.

“I'm the one who keeps saying that it's all about winning, and regardless, as a competitor, you don't want to let your emotions overtake what's best for the team,” Randle said. “I wanted to make sure I came back the same, whether it's a good day or a bad day … as hard as it is at times, you got to check your ego at the door and that's what I try to do.

“And I think it's, honestly, it's beneficial for me because when I do that and I get myself lost in the team, I'm able to come back and play.”

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards was a “positive voice” after Game 2

With the Timberwolves having a historic destruction against the Thunder, the team looks to tie the series, but it will have to be with the lead of Edwards, whether it's on or off the court, as his leadership has been shown. Besides what was detailed before in hyping up his team on the flight back to Minnesota, he also scored 30 points in Game 3, along with Randle scoring 24.

His command for the team was praised by Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, and even said how he was “one of the most positive voices” after the team went down 0-2 in the series. Finch and Randle would settle the possible tension as well after the player was benched, as the two had a conversation in the shootaround after Game 2, as per Windhorst.

“He always comes in a good mood, and he's always ready to go. He was one of the most positive voices after Game 2,” Finch said. “The leadership that [Edwards] has shown this season is up by leaps and bounds. It's just another example of it.”

At any rate, Minnesota looks to tie the series at two apiece with Game 4 against Oklahoma City taking place on Monday night.