The Minnesota Timberwolves will be facing the San Antonio Spurs, but they won't have one of their key personnel to help during the matchup. It's not a player, but it's head coach Chris Finch, who is dealing with an illness, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.

“The Timberwolves say Head Coach Chris Finch will not coach tonight due to illness. In his place, Assistant Coach Micah Nori will serve as Head Coach,” Siegel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This is not new territory for Nori, as he was the acting head coach for the Timberwolves in the first round of the 2024 playoffs against the Phoenix Suns, as Finch was recovering from a knee injury. There shouldn't be many changes for the Timberwolves with Nori taking over for a game, but it won't be an easy matchup.

The Spurs have been one of the better teams in the league this season, and are playing well on both sides of the ball. The Timberwolves have also played well this season and are currently 25-14 and fourth in the Western Conference.

Anthony Edwards continues to keep the Timberwolves afloat, but it's also been Julius Randle who is a consistent scoring option alongside him.

Things don't get easier for the Timberwolves in their next few games, as they play the Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, and the Spurs once again. They've shown this season that they can beat some of the top teams in the league, and it will be interesting to see if they plan on making moves before the trade deadline.