The Minnesota Timberwolves are underachieving as a unit this season, but Anthony Edwards is still one of the most exciting players to watch in the NBA. He reminded everyone of that fact during Thursday night's matchup versus the league-leading Oklahoma City Thunder.

Edwards dunked over 2024 Rookie of the Year runner-up Chet Holmgren in the first quarter, eliciting thunderous reactions from the home crowd in the Target Center. Fans watching from afar were equally impressed.

“OHHHH MY GOD,” @SalleyBMitchell commented on X after the powerful jam. “Primetime Edwards is a whole different animal,” @STrada0014 observed. “LMAO THIS MAN IS DIFFERENT,” @HasTakes said. “On his head,” @banditindisguis remarked. “Welcoming him back to MN,” @sharbs_20 said, referencing Holmgren's Minneapolis upbringing.

Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves looking to cause trouble in West

Because the Timberwolves are in the middle of the Western Conference, sitting in seventh place with a 30-25 record, Edwards has not been in the spotlight as often as he was last season. The 23-year-old is still making his presence known. He has scored 40 points or more in three straight contests coming into Thursday's face-off with the Thunder. The team lost two of those games, however.

Minnesota must figure out how to find its identity in the post-Karl-Anthony Towns era. Edwards will continue to be the central component of the franchise's blueprint. He is averaging a career-high 27.5 points on 44.2 percent shooting with 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals through 53 games. The attribute that stands out most, though, is his increased 3-point shooting. He leads the NBA in attempts and makes from distance, converting treys on a 41.8 percent clip.

The three-time All-Star possesses a potent fearlessness, as illustrated by his Chet Holmgren poster. If the Timberwolves can hang around long enough to advance into the playoffs this spring, Anthony Edwards will have a golden opportunity to dazzle in front of a large national audience once again.

But for now, the main priority is ending a two-game skid. He scored 10 points in the first half against OKC (44-9). Minnesota holds a single-digit lead at time of print.