Julius Randle had a brutal first half in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Fans did not hold back on him.

In 17 minutes of action, Randle had eight points, one rebound, one assist, and a steal. He shot 3-of-8 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc.

While he scored 25% of the Timberwolves' 32 points in the first half, Randle had a hard time dealing with the Thunder's defense. He committed four turnovers, which allowed Oklahoma City to go on huge runs to lead by 33 points at the halftime break.

It didn't take long for fans to react to Randle's first-half performance, roasting him for his struggles as it continues in this series. Here are some of their reactions.

“Hahaha the story of Julius Randle… gives you a great game or 2 but can't get it done when it's do or die against the best teams in the playoffs,” one fan said.

“Julius Randle looks like a random park player out there. He's been horrible,” another remarked.

“The way Julius Randle has collapsed in this series has been very shocking.. He has been on a steep decline from game one, considering he was having career play performances against the warriors,” one commented.

“Julius Randle tricked the league again? Who coulda seen that coming? 🤷🏾‍♂️,” one questioned with sarcasm.

“I don’t think it’s possible to understate the impact a player like Julius Randle completely giving up has on the score of this game. I’d way watch players miss shots than watch Randle walk around and let Alex Caruso prance by him uncontested,” a fan stated.

What lies ahead for Julius Randle, Timberwolves

To be fair to Julius Randle, the Timberwolves have had a nightmare start to the first half of Game 5.

If scoring just 32 points wasn't bad enough, they gave up 65 points on defense. Knowing how the Thunder is potent on defense, they shouldn't have given up the ball 14 times.

Oklahoma City thrives on mistakes the opposing team, making it jarring for Minnesota to commit many errors. It also doesn't help that their shot selection has been inefficient, making just 30.8% of their total attempts.

If the Timberwolves come back to win Game 5, they will host Game 6 on May 30 at 8:30 p.m. If they don't, their 2024-25 campaign will officially come to a close.