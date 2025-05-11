The Minnesota Timberwolves took a 2-1 series lead against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, and while Anthony Edwards led the way with 36 points, Julius Randle also showed out.

Randle posted a triple-double, scoring 24 points, dishing out 12 assists, and grabbing 10 rebounds. The big man has been doing it all for the Timberwolves, from facilitating to playing various positions, whether it's power forward or center.

Following the victory, head coach Chris Finch praised Randle for his irreplaceable impact.

Via ESPN:

“It's really what's turned our season around — his playmaking, his decision-making, playing through on different spots of the floor,” Minnesota coach Chris Finch said in crediting Randle for the Wolves' 17-4 close to the regular season and through their 6-2 run through the playoffs thus far. “He gives us almost another point guard out there. It's everything for us. It's been everything for our turnaround. It's everything for our team.”

Randle became only the second player in franchise history to record a triple-double in the playoffs, joining Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett. Per ESPN Research, he's also the first player in franchise history to post multiple playoff games with over 20 points and more than 10 dimes.

The 11-year veteran can handle the ball, drive to the hoop with authority, use his strength, drop dimes, or hit a three. Randle is proving his worth to the Timberwolves after there was early skepticism about the Karl-Anthony Towns trade last offseason.

Randle's passion and relentless energy is shining through:

“He's playing with so much force and determination,” Finch continued. “He's going out there early and aggressive. — When it's really sticky on the perimeter, like they're holding all the time everywhere and they're really handsy, we play through him.”

Randle knows his skill set allows him to be impactful in a variety of ways, depending on what the defense gives him:

“I feel like I just got a lot of different tools, you know what I mean?” Randle said. “It's really about using my mind and taking what the defense gives me. If they don't double-team me, score. If they double-team me, find my guys.”

The Timberwolves star is averaging 22.4 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.8 rebounds in these playoffs. With Ant and Randle playing at such a high level, it's going to be difficult for the Warriors to win this series without Steph Curry, who remains sidelined with an injury.