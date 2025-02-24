The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered an injury to one of their key players in Jaylen Clark during their matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With more than six minutes remaining in the third quarter, Clark stole the ball from the Thunder's Jalen Williams as he went on the fastbreak. He proceeded to take a contested layup shot against center Isaiah Hartenstein that went unsuccessful.

Right after the miss, Clark's body went down on the hardwood as the back of his head hit the floor very hard. He put his areas on that area, holding it in pain. He got back on his own power and went to the locker room, then the team announced in the fourth quarter he will be unavailable for the remainder of the game.

In 18 minutes of action, Clark ended his night with 14 points and four steals on 6-of-7 shooting from the field.

How Jaylen Clark's Timberwolves played against Thunder

Losing Jaylen Clark was tough for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 130-123.

Both teams exchanged blows in the first half, seeing the Thunder lead by 12 after the opening quarter before the Timberwolves responded by taking a two-point lead at halftime. However, Clark's injury appeared to have Minnesota's defense slip, giving up 42 points in the third quarter as that gave the visitors the distance needed to secure the win.

Anthony Edwards led the team with 27 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. Naz Reid came next with 22 points and 11 rebounds, Nickeil Alexander-Walker put up 18 points, while Jaden McDaniels provided 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Minnesota fell to 31-27 on the season, holding the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings. They are one game behind the Los Angeles Clippers and 3.5 games behind the Houston Rockets.

Coming off the loss, the Timberwolves will look to bounce back in their next game and await an update on Clark. They will have a rematch against the Thunder on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.