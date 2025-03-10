The Minnesota Timberwolves put together their highest-scoring game of the season, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 141-124 on Sunday night to extend Minnesota's win streak to five games. The win also marked the Timberwolves' 10th straight win with Julius Randle in the lineup, further solidifying his impact since returning from injury.

Randle spoke on the importance of consistency after the victory, acknowledging the contagious nature of their success. “Once you figure out what works, you just try to build on that,” he said. “It’s just contagious, everybody’s making the right play. This is probably as good as we felt all year as a team.”

The Timberwolves' approach to ball movement was effective and it showed in their performance. Head coach Chris Finch called it “our best offensive game of the season,” adding that they just need to maintain this level of play.

The standout performance came from Anthony Edwards, who led the charge with 34 points, five assists, and four steals. His offensive contribution was invaluable, but it was his energy off the court that resonated most with fans. At one point, Edwards' playful imitation of a Mike Epps dance following a Jaden McDaniels dunk—later waved off. This added an extra layer of fun to the team's already high-spirited atmosphere.

Though Naz Reid didn’t start with Rudy Gobert back in the lineup, his contribution off the bench was noteworthy, finishing with 22 points, six rebounds, and two steals.

Randle finished with 22 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Since his return, the Timberwolves have remained undefeated with him on the floor. His versatile play has been important to the team’s offensive flow and provides the Timberwolves with a solid foundation for their recent victories.

“it's the chemistry, the rhythm, the pace… it’s just making it easier for all of us,” Randle said postgame, a feeling shared by his teammates.

Gobert, now back in the starting lineup after a lower back injury, controlled the paint Monday night with 13 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks. His presence is needed, reinforcing the Timberwolves’ defense and rebounding efforts.

Gobert praised Randle’s impact since his return saying, “he’s been incredible the past few games since he got back, making the right play, not forcing much,” highlighting the importance of Randle’s smart decisions in helping the team find success in their plays.

Finch was impressed with the team’s offensive execution, particularly their ball movement, which resulted in 38 assists.

Finch reflected on the team’s ball movement, saying, “38 assists, but we could’ve had more. The ball was moving. Everyone was touching it, everyone was making the right play.” He credited the increased passing to the team’s growing understanding of their roles. “It starts with Ant and Julius. Their quick decision-making sets the tone, and then it’s just a chain reaction as guys share the floor,” Finch explained.

On a hot streak, the Timberwolves’ chemistry and confidence are undeniable.

Gobert reflected on the team’s growth: “Now we have a much different mindset than we were at the beginning of the season. We all understand how to make each other better and it’s fun.”