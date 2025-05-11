May 11, 2025 at 8:56 AM ET

It wasn't necessarily pretty, but the Minnesota Timberwolves grinded out a 102-97 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series on Saturday night. Once again, Julius Randle put together a massive game for the Timberwolves, and he ended up joining some exclusive Kevin Garnett company in the process.

Randle was the steadying hand for the Timberwolves all night long, as he posted a triple-double, scoring 24 points, dishing out 12 assists, and hauling in 10 rebounds. With that outing in the books, Randle became just the second player in Minnesota's franchise history to record a triple-double in the postseason, with Garnett being the only other player to have accomplished that feat.

“Randle, who finished with 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, became just the second player in Minnesota playoff history to record a triple-double, joining Kevin Garnett,” Dave McMenamin wrote for ESPN. “By following up his 24-point, 11-assist performance in Game 2 with a similar output on Saturday, Randle also became the first player in franchise history with multiple 20-point, 10-assist games in a single postseason, according to ESPN Research.”

Julius Randle helps put Timberwolves in the driver's seat vs. Warriors

Randle has stepped up his game at a crucial time for Minnesota, as he also helped them pick up a victory in Game 2 with 24 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds in that contest. With Golden State playing airtight defense, Randle is a mismatch that the Timberwolves have taken advantage of time and time and again, and he's a big reason why they currently have a 2-1 lead in the series.

Stealing a game at Chase Center is big for Minnesota, as they have earned home court advantage back in this series. However, they could truly put Golden State on the ropes by picking up another victory in enemy territory in Game 4. Tip-off for this game is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Monday, May 12, and if Randle puts together another strong outing, the Timberwolves could take another step towards booking their spot in the Western Conference Finals.