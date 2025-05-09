In the pursuit of a championship, the standards are so high. Anyone who can't handle the pressure may not be cut out to play for a team with championship aspirations. This is what sets the Minnesota Timberwolves apart from the other teams, as they have plenty of guys in the locker room who want nothing more than to win and to be challenged in the process of doing so. On Thursday, the Timberwolves got their act together and evened up their series against the Golden State Warriors at 1-1 courtesy of a 117-93 Game 2 victory.

One man who took accountability for the Timberwolves' Game 1 loss was Julius Randle, who decided that he was going to do his best Kevin Garnett impersonation with a 24-point, seven-rebound, 11-assist performance to lead Minnesota to a victory. The Timberwolves' acquisition of Randle has been questioned many times in the past, but one thing's for sure: he has been more than willing to be coached hard by Chris Finch's unflinching and unfiltered style, and he credits the team's bounce-back performance to the fire Finch lit underneath the entire team.

“He cussed us out pretty well. He was unhappy and you know, he let us know that he was unhappy and he felt that. We were pretty motivated as a team. The thing I like about Finch is, personally for myself, he can coach me hard. I might not like it in the moment, or whatever it is, but I love that he can challenge me like that,” Randle said in his postgame presser, via Timberwolves Clips on X (formerly Twitter).

Randle may have his momentary lapses of concentration and occasional dips in effort level, but the Timberwolves are bringing out the best in him and they were rewarded with a crucial Game 2 victory.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves get back on track with Game 2 win

After Game 1, Julius Randle admitted that he should have been better on the glass, as he hauled in just three rebounds — suboptimal output coming from him especially when the Warriors go small the majority of the time. But he wasn't just better on the glass in Game 2, he was in control and yet dominant all the same en route to a stat-sheet stuffing performance to lead the way for the Timberwolves.

“The other day, we were in the film room. He challenged me multiple times on things he saw from an effort standpoint. So I wanted to make a point to come out and prove and play with a high amount of energy, high amount of effort, and respond to that challenge,” Randle added.