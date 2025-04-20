As his name went viral online for a fan-made flag at WrestleMania 41, Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid suffered an injury scare in the Minnesota Timberwolves game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Attempting to block a shot by Jarred Vanderbilt at the start of the fourth quarter, Reid went down with an apparent head injury as the duo flailed, with the forward staying down for some time after the contact. Reid left the game, fans worried if he was okay, and the entire tenor of the game, no, the series, appeared to change on the spot.

Goodness, that does not look good.

Fortunately for the Timberwolves, while they may not have needed Reid to return in order to secure the win over the Lakers, they ultimately got him back before the clock his quadruple zeros, with the 6-foot-9 big man even producing some spot-up offensive action in the game's final minutes.

Widely expected to play a big role for the Timberwolves in the series, what with the Lakers having a notorious lack of big men outside of Jaxson Dart, Reid was able to play a big part in the game despite his injury, finishing the contest with 23 points, five rebounds, two blocks, and a +/- of +13 over his 31 minutes of action.

While his efforts may not have outdrawn his WrestleMania 41 flag, his efforts played a massive part in Minnesota's win all the same.

Now up 1-0 with one more game in LA before things return to Minnesota, the Timberwolves have to feel good about themselves for a job well done. Anthony Edwards got his, sure, but getting 23 out of Reid, 16 out of Julius Randle, and 25(!) out of Jaden McDaniels? Goodness, if the Timberwolves get almost 100 points from those players each night, they will be incredibly hard to beat.

Will the Timberwolves have another game where they shoot 50 percent from beyond the arc, over 50 percent from the field, and 80 percent from the line? It's hard to say, but if they do, it's safe to assume a win will accompany it.