Julius is currently on a deal that gives a $31 million player option for next season. Therefore, the star power forward could be a free agent this summer. However, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic recently wrote that Julius is trending toward being with Minnesota for the long haul.

“The Randles are enjoying Minnesota. The weather is warming up, and so is the reception from once-skeptical fans. They have a house in the Minneapolis suburbs with a yard for the kids to play in, much closer to their offseason home in Randle’s hometown of Dallas than the cramped confines of New York City.

There is a desire to make this a more permanent residence.

Both Randle and the Timberwolves are fully focused on the playoffs right now, but they are expected to talk after the season to see if there is a longer-term contract that works for both sides. Randle loves the fit in Minnesota. He loves playing alongside Edwards. He loves playing for Finch.”

Julius Randle is shutting down his skeptics one playoff game at a time

Krawcynski's update is encouraging as the Timberwolves need Randle's skill set for the foreseeable future. One of the main weaknesses of this roster has been shot creation and the ability to get open looks for shooters. Julius' ability to draw double teams and pass out of them has been essential during this run.

Overall, it's great to see the Timberwolves' starting forward shut down this playoff narrative over him because it was always overblown. Before joining the Timberwolves, Randle had been on two playoff runs. The first was in 2021, when he was the Knicks' first option and struggled in five games against the Atlanta Hawks. Julius is simply not a postseason first option, and that's perfectly ok.

Two years later, in 2023, Randle entered the postseason severely hampered by an ankle injury that eventually required offseason surgery. And last year, Julius didn't get a chance to prove himself in the postseason because of a dislocated shoulder. The Timberwolves star is a winning player; it's about time that he gets his due respect. But Randle will need to continue this form if Minnesota wants to go significantly deeper in these playoffs.