After coming out on the wrong end of a gentleman's sweep in the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive year, the Minnesota Timberwolves have a pivotal offseason ahead, and many are wondering if that offseason includes trading for Kevin Durant.

The Timberwolves were utterly dominated in last night's Game 5 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, which, after back-to-back five-game series wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, is bringing up questions about how Minnesota can get over the hump and escape the Western Conference.

One option, which dates back to the trade deadline, is acquiring Durant, an aging superstar with whom the Timberwolves reportedly pursued a few months ago. Back then, a trade involving Durant between the Phoenix Suns and Warriors died as a result of Durant, who said publicly that he wanted to finish the season with the Suns, shooting down the idea before the deadline. Unfortunately, that did not prove to be a successful endeavor, as Phoenix missed the Play-In despite having the most expensive roster in league history.

After falling short to the Thunder, it's possible that the loser of the Western Conference Finals will be the winner of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. The Wolves need someone who can handle the ball. Someone who Anthony Edwards can complement and win with. Someone who can score…

Things could have been different, however, as the Timberwolves made a big run at acquiring Durant at the same time, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“Once those talks [with the Warriors] ultimately fizzled, thanks largely to Durant’s disinterest in that reunion, Minnesota's own approach for Durant was serious enough, sources say, that the Timberwolves were calling rival teams over the final few days before the Feb. 6 deadline buzzer sounded,” Fischer reported at the time. “The Wolves were working the phones in hopes of finding avenues to get under the NBA’s second luxury tax apron and then be able to aggregate contracts, all with the intent of landing Durant and his $51 million salary this season next to his Olympic running mate Anthony Edwards.”

While it did not pan out in February, the Timberwolves remain, from a competition standpoint, one of the best spots for Durant to land. Since leaving the Warriors in the summer of 2019, Durant has not made it back to the conference finals. Minnesota, on the other hand, has reached the WCF in back-to-back years.

The Timberwolves appear to need something else to get any further, though, as they have been knocked out before the NBA Finals in five games in both years. Durant, who was Edwards' favorite player, could be the piece needed to take the next step for the team and Edwards himself.

“Pairing him with maybe Kevin Durant may be one of the best things…that would increase his basketball IQ drastically,” Jay Williams said on ESPN's ‘Get Up' today.

"Pairing him with maybe Kevin Durant may be one of the best things…that would increase his basketball IQ drastically." Jay Williams on a possible KD-Anthony Edwards tandem this off-season

Durant is set to make $54.7 million next season, the final year of an extension he signed in 2021. The Wolves, if they get under the second apron, could aggregate salaries to trade for Durant and his hefty salary. Minnesota was more than $16 million over the second apron this year.