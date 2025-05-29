After coming out on the wrong end of a gentleman's sweep in the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive year, the Minnesota Timberwolves have a pivotal offseason ahead, and many are wondering if that offseason includes trading for Kevin Durant.

The Timberwolves were utterly dominated in last night's Game 5 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, which, after back-to-back five-game series wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, is bringing up questions about how Minnesota can get over the hump and escape the Western Conference.

One option, which dates back to the trade deadline, is acquiring Durant, an aging superstar with whom the Timberwolves reportedly pursued a few months ago. Back then, a trade involving Durant between the Phoenix Suns and Warriors died as a result of Durant, who said publicly that he wanted to finish the season with the Suns, shooting down the idea before the deadline. Unfortunately, that did not prove to be a successful endeavor, as Phoenix missed the Play-In despite having the most expensive roster in league history.

Things could have been different, however, as the Timberwolves made a big run at acquiring Durant at the same time, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“Once those talks [with the Warriors] ultimately fizzled, thanks largely to Durant’s disinterest in that reunion, Minnesota's own approach for Durant was serious enough, sources say, that the Timberwolves were calling rival teams over the final few days before the Feb. 6 deadline buzzer sounded,” Fischer reported at the time. “The Wolves were working the phones in hopes of finding avenues to get under the NBA’s second luxury tax apron and then be able to aggregate contracts, all with the intent of landing Durant and his $51 million salary this season next to his Olympic running mate Anthony Edwards.

Article Continues Below
Related Minnesota Timberwolves News
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the third quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Julius Randle’s promise after ‘grieving’ Timberwolves’ Game 5 loss hints at futureMalik Brown ·
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault speaks to the media after game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Why NBA Finals trip is bittersweet for Thunder’s Mark DaigneaultNathan Yasis ·
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) against the Golden State Warriors in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Timberwolves’ Mike Conley reason Anthony Edwards is ‘hurt’ by WCF lossYasmin Edañol ·
image thumbnail
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reveals motivation from Thunder fans for Game 5 winBrayden Haena ·
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards tips hat to Thunder after Game 5 blowoutJedd Pagaduan ·
Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Timberwolves’ Chris Finch makes honest admission on Anthony Edwards’ strugglesTroy Finnegan ·

While it did not pan out in February, the Timberwolves remain, from a competition standpoint, one of the best spots for Durant to land. Since leaving the Warriors in the summer of 2019, Durant has not made it back to the conference finals. Minnesota, on the other hand, has reached the WCF in back-to-back years.

The Timberwolves appear to need something else to get any further, though, as they have been knocked out before the NBA Finals in five games in both years. Durant, who was Edwards' favorite player, could be the piece needed to take the next step for the team and Edwards himself.

“Pairing him with maybe Kevin Durant may be one of the best things…that would increase his basketball IQ drastically,” Jay Williams said on ESPN's ‘Get Up' today.

Durant is set to make $54.7 million next season, the final year of an extension he signed in 2021. The Wolves, if they get under the second apron, could aggregate salaries to trade for Durant and his hefty salary. Minnesota was more than $16 million over the second apron this year.