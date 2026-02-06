The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently lurking in the thick of the Western Conference playoff hunt, but that hasn't stopped the front office from dreaming big. In a move that highlights just how aggressive Minnesota is being, a new report suggests the Wolves recently kicked the tires on a potential blockbuster for Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Timberwolves reached out to Charlotte to gauge the availability of their franchise point guard. While a deal for a star of Ball’s caliber would have sent shockwaves through the league, it appears Minnesota was doing a bit of high-end window shopping. Sources indicate the Wolves were essentially “price checking” Ball to see if his trade value was comparable to that of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.

The Timberwolves check in with the Hornets on Lamelo Ball, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/b0YMHB4Q2m — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) February 6, 2026

The fit alongside Anthony Edwards is easy to see on paper; a dynamic, fast-paced playmaker like Ball paired with the sheer scoring gravity of Edwards would be a nightmare for opposing defenses. However, the Hornets aren't in any rush to break up the band. Charlotte is currently riding a massive wave of momentum, having secured their seventh consecutive victory on Monday night.

In that latest win, a 102-95 triumph over the New Orleans Pelicans, LaMelo Ball was at the center of everything. Despite a scary head-to-head collision early in the game with head coach Charles Lee, Ball finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. He spearheaded a gritty 22-point comeback, showing exactly why Hornets General Manager Jeff Peterson is hesitant to move him.

Peterson reportedly wants to give this current core time to gel, especially with the way they’ve responded to Lee’s coaching during this win streak. For Minnesota, the search for a secondary playmaker continues.

While landing Ball might have been a long shot, the inquiry proves the Timberwolves are willing to explore every avenue to turn their roster into a legitimate title contender. For now, Ball remains the centerpiece of a surging Charlotte squad that finally looks like it’s figured things out.