LaVar Ball has always worn his heart on his sleeve, and even from a hospital bed, that passion never wavered, per TMZ. Following a series of surgeries that resulted in the amputation of his right foot, the outspoken Ball patriarch stayed locked in with his middle son, LiAngelo “Gelo” Ball — not about basketball this time, but rap.

In a newly released video clip, LaVar beams with pride while FaceTiming Gelo, who updates his dad on his growing success in music. From landing a set at Rolling Loud Los Angeles to linking up with Lil Wayne for a “Tweaker” remix, Gelo had plenty to share — and LaVar hung on every word.

“That’s what I’m talking about, son,” LaVar told him during the chat. “Get me a prosthetic leg up there and be bouncing on one leg.” Despite the rasp in his voice and the weight of recovery, LaVar’s spirit punched through — same old Big Baller, just battle-tested.

Laughing Through the Struggle

The 57-year-old father of three recently revealed to SLAM that he underwent three separate surgeries and four blood transfusions to treat a serious infection. At one point, he admitted he questioned whether it was time to “shut it down” for good. But in classic LaVar fashion, he found the will to keep pushing — with his family as fuel.

In a lighter moment captured on TikTok, LaVar jokingly told fans, “Y’all can take my foot, but you know what you can’t take? That Primby account,” before vibing to Gelo’s hit. The man who built Big Baller Brand from scratch continues to fight for what matters most: his sons’ dreams.

Born in L.A. and raised in Canoga Park, LaVar’s journey from multi-sport college athlete to larger-than-life basketball dad has never lacked for chapters. But this recent one — with a missing foot, a full heart, and Gelo turning heads in hip-hop — might be his most human yet.