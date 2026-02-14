Rome Flynn is making the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game his personal playground. For the second year in a row, the multitalented actor and musician walked off the court with the hardware, proving his 2025 performance was no fluke. Flynn led Team Giannis to a 65-58 victory over Team Anthony on Friday night, cementing his status as the undisputed king of the star-studded exhibition.

While the Celebrity Game is usually known for its viral moments and questionable jump shots, Flynn brought legitimate game to the hardwood. He was there to hoop. Flynn finished the night with a game-high 17 points, showcasing a smooth offensive repertoire that kept the defense on its heels. Whether he was driving to the rim or hitting timely jumpers, he acted as the engine that kept Team Giannis ahead in a competitive back-and-forth affair.

BACK-TO-BACK! Rome Flynn is named the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP for the second straight year 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3j7Sg1M6UH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 14, 2026

Team Anthony did not go down without a fight, keeping the score within reach until the final minutes of the fourth quarter. However, the cohesion of the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led squad proved too much to handle down the stretch. Beyond the scoring, Flynn’s defensive energy and three steals helped spark a crucial second-half run that ultimately decided the outcome.

Repeating as MVP is a rare feat in this format, putting Flynn in an elite category of celebrity athletes who have the skills to back up the hype. With two trophies now on his mantle, the conversation shifts from whether he can play to whether anyone can actually stop him from a three-peat. The Celebrity Game belongs to Flynn; everyone else is just playing for second place.