The first stern warning ahead of the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers contest wasn't from either team. It came from another team — the one Shaquille O'Neal is on. Shaq spoke about Inside the NBA's future inside Madison Square Garden.

TNT is losing the NBA to NBC and Amazon after the NBA Playoffs. Many fans are wondering what becomes of the popular show. Inside the NBA has delivered a more than three decade run. But the NBA's move back to NBC and joining the streaming world has Inside the NBA on shaky ground.

O'Neal, who's been with TNT since 2011, sounded off on the show's pending future. He fired off this stirring message.

“It is the ending of the Inside the NBA on TNT…whatever network we're coming to, we're bringing the pain… the show is still here, baby,” O'Neal said. “You can never kill the four horsemen…we coming to kick a*s and take names!”

Game 5 in New York represents a potential final night of NBA action for TNT. Unless the Knicks knock off Indiana and force a Game 6.

Shaquille O'Neal delivered one Inside the NBA moment before Game 5

That wasn't the only stirring moment involving the longtime analyst and basketball legend.

O'Neal showed how strong he still is. He got caught doing bicep curls but not with real weights. Shaq was lifting the show's producer Joe “Underdog” Underhill before Game 4 went to halftime.

Fans reacted to the moment immediately including one impressed by the grown man strength. As each became impressed by O'Neal's strength but also how he wore a suit to get his arm workout in.

The panelists then watched Indiana take the commanding 3-1 series lead by beating New York 130-121. The TNT crew witnessed Tyrese Haliburton deliver his triple double inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

TNT could return to the Pacers' home venue if New York takes the fifth game. But Indiana punches its own ticket into the NBA Finals with one more win. That also means one more night of Inside the NBA on TNT.