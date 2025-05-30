The first stern warning ahead of the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers contest wasn't from either team. It came from another team — the one Shaquille O'Neal is on. Shaq spoke about Inside the NBA's future inside Madison Square Garden.

TNT is losing the NBA to NBC and Amazon after the NBA Playoffs. Many fans are wondering what becomes of the popular show. Inside the NBA has delivered a more than three decade run. But the NBA's move back to NBC and joining the streaming world has Inside the NBA on shaky ground.

O'Neal, who's been with TNT since 2011, sounded off on the show's pending future. He fired off this stirring message.

“It is the ending of the Inside the NBA on TNT…whatever network we're coming to, we're bringing the pain… the show is still here, baby,” O'Neal said. “You can never kill the four horsemen…we coming to kick a*s and take names!”

Game 5 in New York represents a potential final night of NBA action for TNT. Unless the Knicks knock off Indiana and force a Game 6.

Shaquille O'Neal delivered one Inside the NBA moment before Game 5 

Shaquille O'Neal holds up the sign of the horns during a DJ performance ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal game between the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on Friday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
Related New York Knicks News
American filmmaker Spike Lee before game five of the eastern conference finals between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
Spike Lee reveals what he’d give to see Knicks win NBA FinalsRichard Pereira ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots a three point basket over New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the fourth quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Draymond Green puts blame for Knicks losses on coaching staffJackson Stone ·
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) fouls out of the game in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
ESPN analyst defends Jalen Brunson with ‘very average’ Knicks claimJaren Kawada ·
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) in the first quarter during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
Are Karl-Anthony Towns, Aaron Nesmith playing? Pacers-Knicks Game 5 injury reportMalik Brown ·
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) talks to center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second half against the Detroit Pistons during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena.
What Knicks must do to pull off 3-1 miracle vs. PacersDavid Rooney ·
Magic Johnson attends a WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx.
Knicks’ Josh Hart lineup tweak suggested by Magic JohnsonJosh Davis ·

That wasn't the only stirring moment involving the longtime analyst and basketball legend.

O'Neal showed how strong he still is. He got caught doing bicep curls but not with real weights. Shaq was lifting the show's producer Joe “Underdog” Underhill before Game 4 went to halftime.

Fans reacted to the moment immediately including one impressed by the grown man strength. As each became impressed by O'Neal's strength but also how he wore a suit to get his arm workout in.

The panelists then watched Indiana take the commanding 3-1 series lead by beating New York 130-121. The TNT crew witnessed Tyrese Haliburton deliver his triple double inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

TNT could return to the Pacers' home venue if New York takes the fifth game. But Indiana punches its own ticket into the NBA Finals with one more win. That also means one more night of Inside the NBA on TNT.