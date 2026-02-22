A majority of the NBA community generally sits up and takes notice when a superstar of Ja Morant’s calibre is reported to be interested in a trade. However, recent chatter suggests that there was never a robust trade market for the Memphis Grizzlies superstar, regardless of the fact that the franchise actively explored trade options before the deadline.

Per Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Grizzlies may as well have to wait for teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks in the summer if they are to get an attractive return.

“Sources say Sacramento only ever showed modest interest. I'm told Miami, too, only inquired about Morant with the idea of acquiring him in a deal similar to Washington's asset-light acquisition of Trae Young. And the Heat, sources say, were not actively pursuing Morant in the days leading up to the deadline because Antetokounmpo had become their primary target,” he wrote.

Stein reports that a number of teams believe the Bucks’ interest in Morant is genuine, whether it is to pair him with Giannis Antetokounmpo or as a potential successor.

“Numerous teams came away from the deadline believing that the Bucks' interest in Morant was genuine … whether that was to install him as their eventual successor to Antetokounmpo as Face of the Franchise or because they believe they could actually make a Giannis-and-Ja pairing work,” he wrote.

Memphis openly explored deals as part of a broader rebuild that already saw Desmond Bane moved previously and Jaren Jackson Jr. traded for three first-round picks and young rotation pieces.

Despite Morant being a two-time All-Star and former franchise centerpiece after Memphis’ 56-win season and Western Conference semifinal run, the interest has not been pressing.

Sacramento’s involvement never progressed beyond exploratory dialogue, especially with Morant reportedly unwilling to play there. Miami showed curiosity and is widely believed to be Morant’s preferred destination, yet the Heat prioritized Giannis Antetokounmpo as their primary target.

Of course, Morant’s reduced value stems from availability and efficiency concerns. The 26-year-old has appeared in only 20 games this season, averaging 19.5 points and 8.1 assists but posting career lows in efficiency (41% FG, 23.5% from three).

Memphis is also just 7-13 in the games he has played, and barring a quick return to form, the situation appears dire as far as genuine interest and attractive trade packages are concerned.