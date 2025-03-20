NBA trades are common. In fact, even the best superstars can be included in trades which is part of the harsh reality of an NBA business. In the current 2024-25 season, there have been a number of big names traded, including the Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, some NBA stars protect themselves by including a no-trade clause in their contracts. This offers protection and gives the players an upper hand to veto the trade. But given the power of the clause, only a select few have been able to earn this privilege. Here is a look at the 10 NBA players in history that had a no-trade clause.

LeBron James is a generational talent that proved that he was one of the best in the game. After leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA championship, historically climbing out of a 3-1 series deficit, James signed a three-year contract extension worth $100 million. The extension also saw James nab his first deal with a no-trade clause.

Prior to the 2024-25 season, The King signed a two-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers worth $101.3 million. His current deal with the Purple and Gold also contains a no-trade clause.

The only other active player who continues to enjoy a no-trade clause is the Phoenix Suns' Bradley Beal. Prior to joining the Suns, the three-time NBA All-Star inked a five-year contract worth $251 million with the Washington Wizards during the 2023 offseason. Fast-forward to today, Beal's no-trade clause deal continues to be felt. Thanks to this clause, despite the Suns' interest in acquiring disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, the Suns guard refused to be included in any deal with the Miami Heat.

Carmelo Anthony

Even before LeBron James earned his first no-trade clause, Carmelo Anthony already bagged one as early as the 2014 offseason. Roughly 3½ seasons since the infamous trade from the Denver Nuggets, Melo became an unrestricted free agent. In order to retain his services in New York, Phil Jackson offered him a five-year $124 million contract that was spiced up with a no-trade clause.

The controversial forward did eventually waive his NTC in the 2017 offseason when he was sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder to team up with onetime NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and fellow All-Star Paul George.

Dwyane Wade

Fresh from a disappointing exit at the 2014 NBA Finals, the Miami Heat already lost LeBron James in free agency. In order to retain the rest of the core, they convinced Dwyane Wade to stay put in Miami by offering him a two-year contract worth $31 million. Pat Riley sweetened the deal with a no-trade clause. However, it turns out that The Flash never really needed to flex his no-trade clause in any potential deal.

Believe it or not, Kobe Bryant nearly failed to play his entire NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers. After numerous playoff exits, even the Black Mamba grew frustrated as he requested a trade, which would've also saw him waive his no-trade clause.

The Lakers front office managed to find a potential partner with the Detroit Pistons. However, when cooler heads prevailed, Bryant chose to settle in Los Angeles and opted not to waive his NTC. Of course, Bryant stuck it out and won back-to-back championships with the Purple and Gold to close out the decade.

Dirk Nowitzki

Prior to Dirk Nowitzki's legendary 2010-11 season, there were plenty of talks swirling about his tenure in Dallas. However, despite the noise, the German power forward opted to negotiate a new deal with the Mavericks, a four-year deal worth $80 million. The contract also included a no-trade clause, which gave Nowitzki all the security he needed to stick with the Mavs en route to one of the most difficult paths to an NBA title. He eventually retired as a Maverick as well.

Tim Duncan

Widely regarded as the Big Fundamental, everyone expected that Tim Duncan was a Spur for life. He helped the franchise secure five NBA championships. When the 2012 offseason rolled by, it was a no-brainer for Duncan to rejoin the Spurs on a three-year deal worth $30 million. With a no-trade clause, he was not only able to retire in San Antonio but even helped them bring one more championship in 2014.

David Robinson

Prior to Duncan, the first Spur to actually enjoy the privileges of the NTC was David Robinson. But unlike the rest of the players on this list, Robinson became the first-ever player to have this certain clause in an NBA contract in league history. Given that Robinson had commitments to his military duties prior to joining the Spurs, both parties worked out a lucrative deal involving an NTC. The investment was worth it for San Antonio, as Robinson helped the franchise win a pair of NBA titles.

Kevin Garnett

After spending several seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, a move to the Boston Celtics finally paved the way for Kevin Garnett to call himself NBA champion. Four years after winning his lone NBA title, Garnett negotiated a deal with the Celtics, which became a three-year deal worth $36 million with a no-trade clause, giving him the security that he'd be a Celtic for life.

However, the 2004 NBA MVP did waive his NTC when the Celtics sent him and Paul Pierce in an infamous package to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for some draft picks that allowed the franchise to get their hands on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, both of whom would lead the Celtics to the 2024 NBA championship. On the other hand, KG retired after one more season in Minnesota.

John Stockton

John Stockton was a Utah Jazz player for life, having played his entire career in Salt Lake City. It certainly helped that the NBA's leader in steals and assists negotiated a deal in 1996 that included a no-trade clause. For the Jazz's part, it also paid off, as Stockton helped the team make back-to-back NBA Finals appearances.