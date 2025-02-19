When a player joins a new team, expectations are quite high to see him perform well from the get-go. Besides, first impressions do matter. Jimmy Butler certainly had a strong debut with the Golden State Warriors recently. As did Anthony Davis with the Dallas Mavericks before he got hurt. Here is a look at 10 NBA players with the most explosive team debuts.

Check out the gallery.

1. Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia Warriors)

San Francisco Warriors center Wilt Chamberlain (13) in action against the New York Knicks.
Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Stats: 43 points, 28 rebounds, 1 assist, 17/27 FG

Wilt Chamberlain is a player that has broken several NBA records. Aside from scoring the most points by a player in a single game, Chamberlain also holds the record for the most points scored by a player in his NBA debut. In his first game against the New York Knicks, Chamberlain registered a monster double-double en route to a record-breaking scoring night.

2. Kyrie Irving (Nets)

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center.
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Stats: 50 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 17/33 FG, 7/14 3PT

Kyrie Irving's Nets days were quite forgettable, as he has yet to win a championship outside of Cleveland without LeBron James. However, one of the best days of his career was his first game as a Brooklyn Net.

In his first game wearing a Nets uniform, Irving dropped a 50-piece in a tight 127-126 overtime loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. His scoring tally was enough to break the NBA record for most points by a player who's making his debut for a new team.

3. James Harden (Rockets)

Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden (13) reacts to action against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Mark D. Smith-Imagn Images

Stats: 37 points, 6 rebounds, 12 assists, 4 steals, 14/25 FG, 4/10 3PT

When James Harden left the Oklahoma City Thunder, he carried heavy expectations to take the leap from being a sixth man to an MVP-caliber player. But The Beard successfully convinced everybody that he was ready to be the face of a franchise. In his first game with the Houston Rockets, Harden tallied a huge points-assists double-double night to make a statement.

4. Kawhi Leonard (Clippers)

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) passes against the defense of Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half at Staples Center.
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Stats: 30 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 10/19 FG, 9/10 FT

It's looking like Kawhi Leonard made a huge mistake when he decided to leave Toronto after winning his second NBA title. During the 2019 offseason, Leonard infamously joined the Los Angeles Clippers to team up with Paul George.

While the Clippers were elevated to a championship contender, they have yet to break the curse. Nonetheless, Leonard did have a memorable debut with the Clippers by scoring 30 on the Los Angeles Lakers, which was a team that also pursued his services.

5. Russell Westbrook (Wizards)

Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards dribbles the ball against the Chicago Bulls in the first half at Capital One Arena.
Rob Carr/Pool Photo-Imagn Images

Stats: 21 points, 11 rebounds, 15 assists, 9/22 FG

Russell Westbrook was crowned NBA MVP thanks to his ability to get triple-doubles while running the Oklahoma City Thunder during the post-Kevin Durant era.

But when he decided to take his talents elsewhere, everybody thought that Westbrook's triple-double days were over. After joining the Washington Wizards, Westbrook easily put his doubters to rest by tallying a triple-double in his debut.

6. Shaquille O'Neal (Lakers)

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Tex Winter sits behind the team bench during game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Staples Center. At right is center Shaquille O'Neal. The Sacramento Kings went on to win 103-90 to take a 2-1 lead in the series.
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK
Related NewsArticle continues below
Ja Morant, Grizzlies geared up for 4-team fight in Western Conference playoff race
Ja Morant, Grizzlies geared up for 4-team fight in Western Conference playoff race
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard drops hilariously blunt take about ‘stepping on toes’
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard drops hilariously blunt take about ‘stepping on toes’
Clippers James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac react to Terance Mann trade
Clippers James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac react to Terance Mann trade

Stats: 23 points, 14 rebounds, 2 blocks, 8/10 FG

After starring with the Orlando Magic, Shaquille O'Neal quickly realized he could only win a title elsewhere. Hence, he was attracted by the bright lights of Los Angeles and opted to sign with the Purple and Gold. Shaq established his dominance as early as his first game with a 20-10 night. It would become the foundation of an eventual Lakers three-peat to kick off the 2000s.

7. Michael Carter-Williams (76ers)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Michael Carter-Williams (1) during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers defeated the Nets 121-120 in overtime.
Howard Smith-Imagn Images

Stats: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 12 assists, 9 steals, 6/10 FG, 4/6 3PT

Michael Carter-Williams' NBA career fizzled out quick due to various injuries. Although injuries derailed his career, MCW looked like the next big thing during his NBA debut. In fact, he flirted with a quadruple-double in his first NBA game and showcased an efficient performance. It was one of the biggest reasons that propelled him to take the NBA Rookie of the Year honors.

8. LeBron James (Heat)

Miami Heat small forward LeBron James (6) looks up at the scoreboard against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Verizon Center. The Wizards won 105-101.
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Stats: 31 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 10/21 FG, 3/6 3PT

A lot of basketball fans around the world weren't happy when LeBron James formed the Big Three in Miami with the Heat. But despite plenty of haters, James was out on a mission. Although the Heat loss to the Celtics, James was a bright spot with his 31-point performance. It was just the beginning of James' dominance over the Eastern Conference.

9. Kevin Durant (Warriors)

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35, right) hugs guard Stephen Curry (30) after the game against the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Raptors 121-111.
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Stats: 27 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 11/18 FG

Speaking of unhappy NBA fans, Kevin Durant also made a polarizing move during 2016 free agency when he joined the Golden State Warriors. Durant joined Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. He seamlessly fitted alongside the Warriors core as early as the first game. Eventually, the Warriors would mount a formidable dynasty.

10. Klay Thompson (Mavericks)

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center.
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Stats: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 7/13 FG, 6/10 3PT

With the Warriors suffering an uneventful Play-In Tournament exit, Klay Thompson knew his time with the Warriors was up. The other half of the Splash Brothers heartbreakingly ended his tenure in the Bay Area when he opted to take his talents to Dallas.

The 2024 NBA Finalists Mavericks believed that Thompson was the missing piece to their championship puzzle. During his first game, Thompson manifested that claim with a masterclass shooting performance from rainbow country.