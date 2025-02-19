When a player joins a new team, expectations are quite high to see him perform well from the get-go. Besides, first impressions do matter. Jimmy Butler certainly had a strong debut with the Golden State Warriors recently. As did Anthony Davis with the Dallas Mavericks before he got hurt. Here is a look at 10 NBA players with the most explosive team debuts.

1. Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia Warriors)

Stats: 43 points, 28 rebounds, 1 assist, 17/27 FG

Wilt Chamberlain is a player that has broken several NBA records. Aside from scoring the most points by a player in a single game, Chamberlain also holds the record for the most points scored by a player in his NBA debut. In his first game against the New York Knicks, Chamberlain registered a monster double-double en route to a record-breaking scoring night.

Stats: 50 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 17/33 FG, 7/14 3PT

Kyrie Irving's Nets days were quite forgettable, as he has yet to win a championship outside of Cleveland without LeBron James. However, one of the best days of his career was his first game as a Brooklyn Net.

In his first game wearing a Nets uniform, Irving dropped a 50-piece in a tight 127-126 overtime loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. His scoring tally was enough to break the NBA record for most points by a player who's making his debut for a new team.

3. James Harden (Rockets)

Stats: 37 points, 6 rebounds, 12 assists, 4 steals, 14/25 FG, 4/10 3PT

When James Harden left the Oklahoma City Thunder, he carried heavy expectations to take the leap from being a sixth man to an MVP-caliber player. But The Beard successfully convinced everybody that he was ready to be the face of a franchise. In his first game with the Houston Rockets, Harden tallied a huge points-assists double-double night to make a statement.

Stats: 30 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 10/19 FG, 9/10 FT

It's looking like Kawhi Leonard made a huge mistake when he decided to leave Toronto after winning his second NBA title. During the 2019 offseason, Leonard infamously joined the Los Angeles Clippers to team up with Paul George.

While the Clippers were elevated to a championship contender, they have yet to break the curse. Nonetheless, Leonard did have a memorable debut with the Clippers by scoring 30 on the Los Angeles Lakers, which was a team that also pursued his services.

5. Russell Westbrook (Wizards)

Stats: 21 points, 11 rebounds, 15 assists, 9/22 FG

Russell Westbrook was crowned NBA MVP thanks to his ability to get triple-doubles while running the Oklahoma City Thunder during the post-Kevin Durant era.

But when he decided to take his talents elsewhere, everybody thought that Westbrook's triple-double days were over. After joining the Washington Wizards, Westbrook easily put his doubters to rest by tallying a triple-double in his debut.

6. Shaquille O'Neal (Lakers)

Stats: 23 points, 14 rebounds, 2 blocks, 8/10 FG

After starring with the Orlando Magic, Shaquille O'Neal quickly realized he could only win a title elsewhere. Hence, he was attracted by the bright lights of Los Angeles and opted to sign with the Purple and Gold. Shaq established his dominance as early as his first game with a 20-10 night. It would become the foundation of an eventual Lakers three-peat to kick off the 2000s.

7. Michael Carter-Williams (76ers)

Stats: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 12 assists, 9 steals, 6/10 FG, 4/6 3PT

Michael Carter-Williams' NBA career fizzled out quick due to various injuries. Although injuries derailed his career, MCW looked like the next big thing during his NBA debut. In fact, he flirted with a quadruple-double in his first NBA game and showcased an efficient performance. It was one of the biggest reasons that propelled him to take the NBA Rookie of the Year honors.

8. LeBron James (Heat)

Stats: 31 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 10/21 FG, 3/6 3PT

A lot of basketball fans around the world weren't happy when LeBron James formed the Big Three in Miami with the Heat. But despite plenty of haters, James was out on a mission. Although the Heat loss to the Celtics, James was a bright spot with his 31-point performance. It was just the beginning of James' dominance over the Eastern Conference.

9. Kevin Durant (Warriors)

Stats: 27 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 11/18 FG

Speaking of unhappy NBA fans, Kevin Durant also made a polarizing move during 2016 free agency when he joined the Golden State Warriors. Durant joined Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. He seamlessly fitted alongside the Warriors core as early as the first game. Eventually, the Warriors would mount a formidable dynasty.

10. Klay Thompson (Mavericks)

Stats: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 7/13 FG, 6/10 3PT

With the Warriors suffering an uneventful Play-In Tournament exit, Klay Thompson knew his time with the Warriors was up. The other half of the Splash Brothers heartbreakingly ended his tenure in the Bay Area when he opted to take his talents to Dallas.

The 2024 NBA Finalists Mavericks believed that Thompson was the missing piece to their championship puzzle. During his first game, Thompson manifested that claim with a masterclass shooting performance from rainbow country.