Loyalty is always a great thing to have in the NBA, especially when superstars can simply form a super team to win titles. But while showing loyalty is always honorable, sometimes a change in scenery can help a player's career path. Following the trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, here is a look at 10 NBA stars who were better off leaving their original teams.

While LeBron James first made a name for himself in Cleveland, he failed to win a title in his home city during his first stint with the Cavaliers. A move to the Miami Heat, where he teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, allowed him to gain some championship-level experience with a pair of titles to show for it.

Furthermore, James was arguably at his peak during his days with the Heat, cementing his legacy as one of the best to ever play the game. Eventually, The King returned to Cleveland to fulfill his promise of winning a chip before leaving again to win another title with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Anthony Davis was a celebrated prospect coming out of Kentucky. So it's easy to see why the New Orleans Pelicans drafted him with the first-overall pick during the 2012 NBA Draft. But while Davis was dominant individually, his performances hardly translated to wins and deep playoff runs. Without receiving much help, the former first-overall pick requested a trade to Los Angeles. With the Lakers, Davis captured his first NBA championship alongside James.

Chris Bosh

As one of the top prospects of the 2003 NBA Draft class, Chris Bosh was taken by the Toronto Raptors with the fourth-overall pick. Bosh was a versatile power forward who emerged as the face of the Raptors franchise. But while the All-Star big man stood out, the Raptors were cellar dwellers for the most part. This prompted Bosh to team with Wade and James in Miami. Although his stats regressed a little, Bosh was still an All-Star-caliber forward who helped the Heat win back-to-back titles.

Shaquille O'Neal

Since entering the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal was an unstoppable force of nature. In fact, he was a huge reason as to why the Orlando Magic reached new heights, including an NBA Finals appearance in 1995. However, with O'Neal growing frustrated due to early playoff exits, the Big Diesel was convinced to take his talents to Los Angeles, where he won a three-peat and an NBA MVP award with the Lakers. In L.A., Shaq cemented himself as one of the best centers to play the game.

With a combination of his size and skill, Kevin Durant was a unique specimen destined to take over the NBA. He first turned heads in Seattle before the franchise moved and rebranded themselves as the Oklahoma City Thunder. In fact, Durant even led the franchise to an appearance at the 2012 NBA Finals.

But without any rings, Durant took matters into his own hands by joining the Golden State Warriors. Although frowned upon by his critics, Durant won back-to-back titles, solidifying himself as one of the greats of the game.

Kevin Garnett

When it comes to hustle and energy, there's no doubt that Kevin Garnett had a surplus of those even back with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves haven't had a decorated history. But with Garnett at the helm, the franchise was competitive. However, failing to surround Garnett with the right pieces, the All-Star big man forced his way out of Minnesota. This led to KG getting traded to Boston, where he teamed up with Paul Pierce and Ray Allen to deliver the franchise's 17th title.

As a first-round pick from Kentucky, the Los Angeles Clippers knew they had something special in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. As a rookie, SGA was a promising prospect off the bench, averaging 10.8 points per game. But with the Clippers going all out to land Kawhi Leonard, the team sacrificed their future by including SGA in a trade for Paul George. The move turned out to be a blessing in disguise for SGA, paving the way for him to transform into a star. He's currently the face of the Thunder franchise.

James Harden started his NBA career as a sixth man for the Oklahoma City Thunder. His role off the bench was also instrumental in helping the Thunder make a 2012 NBA Finals appearance. However, with the Rockets gambling on Harden to transform into a superstar, the Beard left Oklahoma. Although it was a gamble on both parties, Harden evolved into an NBA MVP.

Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns has witnessed it all with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He experienced some of the franchise's dark years before becoming part of the squad that ended the franchise's playoff drought before helping them make it all the way to the Western Conference Finals in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Surprisingly, the Wolves traded Towns to the New York Knicks when the team was fresh from the franchise's best finish in history.

While the move raised eyebrows, the All-Star forward has made the most out of the opportunity. He is putting up a solid 24.5 points and a career-high 13.5 rebounds per game in a Knicks uniform. But more importantly, New York is also a top contender in the Eastern Conference, sitting currently in third.

Kristaps Porzingis

After being booed on draft night, Kristaps Porzingis used it as fuel to prove his doubters wrong. The Latvian big man wasted no time in lighting up Madison Square Garden. With the Knicks, Porzingis emerged as an NBA All-Star.

But while he was solid individually, the Knicks were by no means legitimate threats in the East. Porzingis played for various teams after a falling out with the Knicks' front office. However, landing with the Boston Celtics ultimately rejuvenated his declining career by becoming the team's starting center and helping the club win its 18th title.