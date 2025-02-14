NBA stars are expected to perform at an elite level on a nightly basis. As a result, it's usually a safe bet that these basketball superstars will provide an impactful production. However, even NBA stars are humans, which leads to off nights on some occasions. Here is a look at 10 rare moments an NBA superstar went scoreless.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Knicks & Trail Blazers

Stats: 2 games, 0 points, 0/11 FG, 0/8 3PT, 0/0 FT

Tyrese Haliburton has actually gone scoreless twice so far in the 2024-25 season. Haliburton surprisingly had a nightmare start to the 2024-2025 NBA season. Haliburton went scoreless and struggled from the field all night long. The All-Star guard did dish out five assists. However, the New York Knicks had a perfect game plan to shut down the Pacers star, scoring-wise on Oct. 25.

On Feb. 4, Haliburton again went scoreless in a blowout loss, this time to the lowly Portland Trail Blazers. He only attempted three shots this time and dished out six assists.

Wilt Chamberlain vs. Bucks

Stats: 0 points, 0/0 FG, 0/0 FT

For a player that once averaged 50 points per game in a season, it was quite surprising that Wilt Chamberlain also went scoreless in 46 minutes once in his career. Chamberlain registered the only scoreless game of his career during the tail end of the 1972-1973 season.

Had Chamberlain scored at least a point, the Los Angeles Lakers, might've earned the victory. The Purple and Gold lost 85-84. Chamberlain did register 14 rebounds and four assists in the loss.

Klay Thompson vs. Kings (Play-In Tournament)

Stats: 0 points, 0/10 FG, 0/6 3PT, 0/0 FT

It was certainly a forgettable exit for Klay Thompson in Golden State. Pitted against the Sacramento Kings at the 2024 Play-In Tournament, the Warriors needed help across their roster in order to clinch a playoff spot.

However, Thompson went cold at the worst time possible. He failed to convert all of his shots from the field, which was uncharacteristic of the Splash Brother. Undoubtedly, his poor performance convinced Thompson to have a fresh start in Dallas with the Mavericks.

D'Angelo Russell vs. Nuggets (Playoffs)

Stats: 0 points, 0/7 FG, 0/6 3PT, 0/0 FT

When the Lakers reunited with D'Angelo Russell, the Purple and Gold were expecting a third star alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Initially, it looked like Russell was finally the perfect fit. But once the playoffs came, it was a different story.

Russell had a terrible performance against the Denver Nuggets in the crucial Game 3 during the first-round series. Had Russell made his usual production, that probably would've changed the tide of the series in their favor.

Joel Embiid vs. Raptors

Stats: 0 points, 0/11 FG, 0/4 3PT, 0/3 FT

Joel Embiid has established himself as one of the best centers in the NBA when healthy. Unfortunately, he didn't play like it against the Toronto Raptors in November 2019. Still fresh from their heartbreaking playoff loss at the hands of the Raptors, Embiid just couldn't buy a bucket. It was an off night for the Sixers big man. On the bright side, he still pulled down 13 rebounds.

Anthony Edwards vs. Spurs

Stats: 0 points, 0/8 FG, 0/2 3PT, 0/0 FT

Anthony Edwards has cemented himself as the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, make no mistake, even an elite player like Edwards can have an off shooting night. In his rookie season against the Spurs, Ant posted a large goose egg, as he missed all of his attempts on the floor in 18 minutes of action. Fortunately, the Wolves still managed to escape with a 96-88 win.

Nikola Jokic vs. Kings

Stats: 0 points, 0/3 FG, 0/1 3PT, 0/0 FT

Some NBA stars deserve a day off. In dominant fashion, that's just what the Denver Nuggets did to reward the Joker in October 2017. With the Nuggets blowing out the Kings, 96-79, the team didn't need Jokic's scoring.

Despite going scoreless, however, the Serbian star still tallied nine rebounds and seven assists. Although unusual in the NBA, it once again proved the Nuggets' effective team system.

Russell Westbrook vs. Mavericks

Stats: 0 points, 0/3 FG, 0/0 3PT, 0/4 FT

Russell Westbrook is usually a stat sheet stuffer, especially during his peak. But on a rare occasion, he actually ended a game scoreless against the Mavericks in January 2016.

In the game, Westbrook engaged in a scuffle against Mavericks guard JJ Barea. The scuffle led to Westbrook's early ejection. With Westbrook hitting the showers early, Barea dropped 18 points but still couldn't get the Mavs a victory.

Kevin Durant vs. Wizards

Stats: 0 points, 0/1 FG, 0/0 FT

Kevin Durant can easily score at least 30 on any given night. However, he has also a stacked history of injuries. In fact, 93 seconds into a game against the Wizards in February 2017, Durant suffered a left knee injury.

Durant would only make one attempt before hyperextending his knee due to a collision with teammate Zaza Pachulia. It was the only time Durant ever finished scoreless in his career.

Kobe Bryant vs. Pacers

Stats: 0 points, 0/4 FG, 0/1 3PT, 0/0 FT

It's unusual for Kobe Bryant to go scoreless, especially after his rookie season. Thanks to his Mamba Mentality, anyone can count on Bryant to drop as much as 81, which is the second-highest tally in a single throughout NBA history.

However, injuries started to hound him in the latter part of his career. Despite deciding to play against the Indiana Pacers in March 2013, the Black Mamba could only see action for 12 minutes due to a swollen ankle. In limited action, Bryant missed all four of his shots. The Lakers, however, still pulled off a 99-93 win.