The Denver Nuggets made significant changes right before the playoffs, firing head coach Mike Malone and general manager Calvin Booth. The Nuggets are just two years removed from a championship and could make big changes to their roster if they have an early playoff exit. Michael Porter Jr. put together a solid season for Denver, averaging 18.2 points, seven rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He shot 50.4% from the field and 39.5% from three.

There were rumors that the Nuggets would be unwilling to move Porter Jr., but team president Josh Kroenke clarified that was false.

“If it wasn't such a serious accusation, I would probably laugh a little harder,” Kroenke said. “But, first of all, I'm incredibly proud of Michael…But I think that any kind of report saying that we're not open to trading everybody possible to improve the team is completely false… I'm surely not going to be green-lighting any trades around here when I don't see complete organizational cohesion and we're not maximizing the group we got.”

Denver values Porter Jr., but they have not ruled out moving him in a trade. With that said, here are the three best Michael Porter Jr. trade destinations if the Nuggets move on this offseason.

The Miami Heat are a team to watch if Porter Jr. is on the move this offseason. The Heat have been interested in Porter Jr. in the past and could trade for him in the offseason. Miami has consistently been a play-in team, and after trading away Jimmy Butler, that's unlikely to change.

Adding a scorer and shooter like Porter Jr. could fit well alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Porter Jr's size and potential could be fully unlocked under one of the league's best head coaches in Erik Spoelstra.

The Orlando Magic could also be in the mix for Porter Jr. The Magic have an elite defense, but their shooting and offense have struggled. Orlando ranked last in the NBA in both 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage.

Porter Jr. is a career 40.6% 3-point shooter and made 193 3s in the 2024 season. He would instantly be the Magic's best shooter, as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had the most of any Orlando player with 113 this season. He also only shot 34.2% from behind the arc, which isn't a great clip.

The Chicago Bulls have a plethora of guards and could use more size at forward. The Bulls have rookie forward Matas Buzelis, who was impressive in his rookie campaign. Toward the end of the season, Chicago was running three-guard lineups frequently.

Adding a forward of Porter Jr.'s caliber could fit well in their lineup. Although the Bulls aren't a contender, they could be buyers for a player like Porter Jr.

Chicago also has contracts and role players that could interest Denver if it's looking to add more depth. The Bulls have players like Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins, and Lonzo Ball who could be moved in a potential deal for the 26-year-old forward.

While it's not guaranteed that the Nuggets will trade Michael Porter Jr. this offseason, teams like the Heat, Magic, and Bulls should be interested. Denver could shake up its roster if they lose to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs after cleaning house just before the end of the season.