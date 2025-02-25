The Milwaukee Bucks and the Houston Rockets are set to face off for the second time in the 2024-25 NBA regular season this Tuesday night at the Toyota Center in Houston. In the first meeting, the Bucks defeated Houston in thrilling fashion, eking out a 101-100 victory at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee back in November.

Lots have happened since that meeting, and this time, the Bucks will look to double down on their mastery of Houston while setting their sights on extending their four-game win streak. Conversely, the Rockets are eyeing to avenge the said loss to Milwaukee while attempting to rebound from a frustrating road setback at the hands of the Utah Jazz (124-115) last Saturday.

This looming rematch between the Bucks and the Rockets, however, has some questions about the availabilities of some key players on both sides, particularly that of two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo and star point guard Fred VanVleet.

Bucks injury report

Antetokounmpo leads the list of players on the Bucks' injury report heading into the game versus Houston. The 30-year-old Antetokounmpo is listed as probable at the time of this writing with a left calf strain issue, the same issue that forced him to miss six straight games before the 2025 NBA All-Star break.

However, Antetokounmpo has played in each of the Bucks' four games since the resumption of the regular season, including in Milwaukee's last outing, scoring 23 points, grabbing 16 rebounds and dishing out seven assists in a 120-113 victory over the Miami Heat at home.

Other Bucks players on the injury report are Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis, who are both ruled out. Meanwhile, Gary Trent Jr. is deemed probable.

Rockets injury report

As for the Rockets, they are hoping that VanVleet will be able to finally join the team on the court. The former Wichita State Shockers star point guard, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Tuesday, has not seen action since a Feb. 4 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at home because of a right ankle problem.

He is considered questionable for the meeting with the Bucks. Also questionable are Jae’Sean and Dillon Brooks because of back and knee issues, respectively.