The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Milwaukee Bucks (33-24) visit the Houston Rockets (35-22) on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at the Toyota Center. Tip-off is set for 8:00 PM ET. The Bucks, riding a four-game winning streak, are led by Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.8 PPG, 12.2 RPG) and Damian Lillard (25.8 PPG, 7.5 APG). They'll face a tough Rockets team, featuring Jalen Green (21.5 PPG) and Alperen Sengun (19.0 PPG, 10.5 RPG). Milwaukee's offense ranks 12th in scoring, while Houston boasts a strong home record (18-9). The Bucks aim to continue their momentum and climb the Eastern Conference standings, while the Rockets look to defend their home court and maintain their position in the competitive Western Conference135.

Here are the Bucks-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Rockets Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +142

Houston Rockets: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -168

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Rockets

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks are poised to extend their winning streak to five games when they face the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night at the Toyota Center. Despite the absence of Bobby Portis Jr. due to suspension, the Bucks have shown remarkable resilience and depth, winning their last four games, including a solid victory over the Miami Heat. The return of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to full strength has reinvigorated the team's offense, with Lillard dropping 28 points against the Heat and Antetokounmpo contributing a double-double of 23 points and 16 rebounds. This dynamic duo, coupled with solid performances from Brook Lopez, Kyle Kuzma, and Gary Trent Jr., gives the Bucks a multifaceted attack that will be difficult for the Rockets to contain.

The Rockets, on the other hand, have been struggling recently, dropping to the fifth seed in the Western Conference after a strong start to the season. Their offense has been in a funk without Fred VanVleet, who has been sidelined with an injury. The Rockets' main weakness is their poor three-point shooting, ranking among the bottom 10 teams in the league6. This deficiency will be exploited by the Bucks, who boast the second-best three-point shooting percentage in the NBA7. Furthermore, the Bucks' strong defense, ranked 13th in points allowed per game and 4th in field goal defense, should be able to contain the Rockets' offensive threats. With Antetokounmpo likely to play increased minutes and the Bucks' superior experience and depth, Milwaukee is well-positioned to secure a victory on the road and continue their climb up the Eastern Conference standings.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Houston Rockets are primed to snap the Milwaukee Bucks' four-game winning streak when they clash at the Toyota Center on Tuesday night. Despite their recent struggles, the Rockets have a significant advantage on their home court, boasting an impressive 18-9 record. This home-court edge, coupled with the Bucks' road woes (12-15 away record), sets the stage for a potential upset. The Rockets' defensive prowess, ranked fourth in the NBA with a 109.5 Defensive Rating, will be crucial in containing the Bucks' offensive threats. Houston's ability to dominate the glass, leading the league with 48 rebounds per game and an NBA-best 31.1% Offensive Rebounding percentage, will be a key factor in controlling the tempo and limiting Milwaukee's second-chance opportunities15.

Alperen Sengun, averaging 19.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, could have a field day against a depleted Bucks interior defense. Additionally, the Rockets' young, athletic roster led by Jalen Green (21.5 PPG) and supported by emerging talents like Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr., has the potential to outpace and outwork the Bucks. With the Bucks struggling defensively, ranking just 13th in points allowed per game, the Rockets' relentless effort and offensive rebounding prowess could prove to be the decisive factors in securing a home victory and potentially climbing back up the competitive Western Conference standings.

Final Bucks-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Rockets are favored at home, but this matchup could be closer than the spread suggests. Milwaukee's four-game win streak and the dynamic duo of Antetokounmpo and Lillard give them a fighting chance. However, Houston's strong home record (18-9) and defensive prowess (4th in Defensive Rating) could prove challenging for the Bucks. With Fred VanVleet possibly returning for Houston, their offense could get a boost. While the Rockets may win, the Bucks' recent form suggests they could keep it close and potentially cover the spread on the road Tuesday night.

Final Bucks-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks +3.5 (-108), Under 226 (-110)