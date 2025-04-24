With every playoff series having played two games, it's evident that the most competitive of them all is the matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers, the four-five matchup in the Western Conference. The first two games of that series have given fans plenty of thrilling, back-and-forth action; in Game 1, it was Russell Westbrook who stole the show late in the game and gave the Nuggets the victory, while in Game 2, it was Kawhi Leonard who returned to his cyborg ways, scoring 39 points on 15-19 shooting to even up the series for the Clippers.

That series will be shifting to Intuit Dome for Game 3, which will be on Thursday night at 10 PM E.T. Many will be tuning in for what will be a crucial contest to win for both the Nuggets and Clippers. However, the powers that be decided to put that game on NBA TV, with TNT instead broadcasting Game 3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder's uncompetitive first-round matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies for the late-night time slot.

Many have called for the Nuggets-Clippers matchup to be broadcast on national TV instead (for TNT Thursday) instead of a likely lopsided game between the Thunder and Grizzlies. Add Charles Barkley to the list of those who want that upcoming blowout flexed out of TNT.

“Are y'all serious right now… y'all got the best series going on NBA TV instead of [on TNT]? Come on, man. Who made that decision? They had the two best games by far, and we ain't gonna be there? Come on, man,” Barkley said with a force during TNT's postgame show on Wednesday.

“We're gonna show the game where the team blew them out by 75 in two games instead of teams that went to overtime and had a barnburner. … Whoever made that decision is just stupid.”

(via @NBAonTNT)

Nuggets-Clippers matchup perplexingly gets the NBA TV treatment

First-round series that get the NBA TV treatment are typically the ones that are given the least importance. Whatever the case may be, there has to be a way to reshuffle things depending on how the playoffs go. The Nuggets and Clippers' matchup definitely deserves to be broadcast on national TV to get as many eyes as possible on what many expect would be another nip-and-tuck affair.

The key might be to just change the channel following the Detroit Pistons-New York Knicks matchup and find a way to get NBA TV on the screen. Game 3 of the Nuggets-Clippers series isn't one diehard basketball fans would want to miss, anyway.