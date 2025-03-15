The Seattle SuperSonics have faded into the memory of most NBA fans. But they were one of most colorful and exciting franchises for many year before they pulled up stakes, moved out of the Pacific Northwest and became the Oklahoma City Thunder. Slick Watts was one of the most memorable players for the franchise during its heyday. He died Saturday morning at the age of 73.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Supersonics legend Donald "Slick" Watts. Thank you for years of love & passion you've provided our city & communities. Forever a legend 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/U9yaZRveBf — Seattle Supersonics (@SeattleSonics) March 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Watts was the bald-headed point guard who was known for his outstanding ball handling as well as his colorful head bands. Watts played six seasons in the NBA and five of those years were with the SuperSonics. He came to Seattle as an undrafted rookie out of Xavier University of Louisiana in the 1973-74 season. He started his career by averaging 8.0 points, 5.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game. That allowed the 6-1 point guard to finish 3rd in the league's Rookie of the Year voting.

Watts had his best season in 1975-76 when he averaged 13.0 points per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field. He led the league with an average of 8.1 assists per night, and he also led the NBA with an eye-catching 3.2 steals per game.

In addition to those brilliant numbers, he appeared to be something of a whirlwind on the court because he played with so much speed. Watts could get to top speed while handling the ball within a dribble or two.

Bill Russell coached the SuperSonics and Watts for four seasons

The SuperSonics were coached by basketball legend Bill Russell during the first four seasons of Watts' career. Russell led the SuperSonics to the playoffs in two of those seasons, winning one series during the 1974-75 season.

The Sonics finished that season with a 43-39 record and they defeated the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the playoffs before falling short against the Golden State Warriors.

In addition to Watts, the SuperSonics were led by power forward Spencer Haywood and fellow guards Fred “Downtown” Brown and Archie Clark. Haywood averaged a team-high 22.4 ppg, while Brown averaged 21.0 points while connecting on 48.0 percent of his shots from the field.

Watts remained a Seattle area fixture long after his NBA career came to an end. He was known for his broad smile and approachable demeanor during his playing career and the years that followed. He taught physical education in the Seattle area for more than 20 years.

His health suffered a major downturn when he had a stroke in 2021. His son, Donald Watts Jr., was his primary caregiver in his final years.