Kobe Bryant’s reach extended far beyond basketball. The late Lakers legend, revered for his relentless drive on the court, also had a knack for surprising fans in the best ways. That included an unlikely connection with Vinny Guadagnino, a star from MTV’s “Jersey Shore,” SI reports. Their encounter at Madison Square Garden turned into a story Guadagnino still marvels at today.

An Unexpected Connection at Madison Square Garden

Guadagnino, like many of his “Jersey Shore” castmates, is a lifelong New York Knicks fan. That passion put him in the stands on February 2, 2009, when Bryant delivered one of the most iconic performances in Garden history. The Lakers superstar torched the Knicks for 61 points, shooting 19-of-31 from the field and a perfect 20-of-20 from the free-throw line.

During a recent appearance on the “Roommates Show” podcast, hosted by NBA player Josh Hart, Guadagnino recalled an unforgettable moment from that night. As Bryant was giving a postgame interview, the five-time NBA champion suddenly gestured in his direction. At first, Guadagnino hesitated, unsure if the gesture was truly meant for him. But as Bryant continued, there was no doubt—the Black Mamba was calling him over.

“I don’t want to be that guy who accidentally thinks Kobe is waving to him,” Guadagnino joked. “But he was.”

From Courtside to Dinner with a Legend

What started as an acknowledgment quickly turned into something even more surreal. The two shared a handshake and a conversation, during which Bryant mentioned he had just watched an episode of “Jersey Shore” where Guadagnino was rocking a pair of Kobe sneakers.

“He had just dropped them too,” Guadagnino recalled.

The connection didn’t end there. Bryant extended an invitation for dinner, where the two hung out and talked. Then, as if the encounter wasn’t already legendary, Guadagnino woke up the next morning to find a surprise waiting at his door—about 20 pairs of Kobe sneakers, straight from the man himself.

“The next day, there were like 20 pairs of sneakers at my door of the Kobes,” he said. “It was f****** epic.”

Kobe Bryant had a history of engaging with fans and celebrities alike, whether courtside during games or in retirement when he became a fixture at NBA events. His ability to connect with people, no matter their background, was just another example of why he remains larger than life, even years after his passing.