Kobe Bryant’s sneakers from his iconic 2013 “Achilles Game” have set a new record, selling for $660,000 at Sotheby’s, per BleacherReport. The game-worn Nike Kobe 8 Elite “Lakers Home” sneakers, tied to one of the most defining moments in Bryant’s career, became the most expensive Kobe game-worn shoes ever auctioned, according to Cllct's Will Stern.

A Testament to Mamba Mentality

The historic game took place on April 12, 2013, against the Golden State Warriors. Late in the fourth quarter, Bryant collapsed to the floor, clutching his left heel—an Achilles tear that should have ended his night immediately. Instead, in true Mamba fashion, he stood up, walked to the free-throw line, and sank both shots before making his way off the court.

Sotheby’s described the moment as the ultimate embodiment of the “Mamba Mentality.” The auction house had originally estimated the sneakers would sell for between $600,000 and $800,000, and the final bid proved that Kobe’s legacy remains as strong as ever.

The Rising Value of Kobe Memorabilia

Bryant’s memorabilia has commanded extraordinary prices since his passing in 2020. His Staples Center locker, auctioned last August, fetched $2.9 million, setting a record as the most expensive sports locker ever sold. In 2023, a signed jersey from his MVP season brought in over $5.8 million, making it the second-most expensive basketball jersey ever sold. More recently, the jersey he wore during the “Achilles Game” was auctioned for $1.2 million in June 2024.

The sneakers’ journey to Sotheby’s was a unique one. Following the game, Panini Authentic acquired them, and Bryant signed them before they changed hands through private sales. This Sotheby’s auction marked their first public sale, drawing massive attention from collectors.

From his high school jersey to his championship rings, Kobe Bryant’s memorabilia continues to be highly sought after. But few items encapsulate his determination and relentless drive like the sneakers he wore in his heroic final moments before the Achilles injury.

The “Achilles Game” stands as one of the most powerful demonstrations of Bryant’s competitive fire. The record-breaking sneaker sale only cements the lasting impact of his legacy.