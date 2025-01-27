It's quite often that game-worn NBA sneakers from legends like Michael Jordan hit the auction house every once in a while, usually fetching insane price tags for shoes that most people wouldn't dare to even put on. It's not everyday, however, that you see an iconic sneaker from an iconic moment hit the market like this one. Game-worn by Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during his infamous “Achilles Game,” the Nike Kobe 8 Elite will hit auction via Sotheby's in just over a week.

On April 12, 2013, the Golden State Warriors visited the Los Angeles Lakers with just two games left in the NBA's Regular Season. Kobe Bryant and the Lakers were fighting for Playoff position, but it was clear Bryant was favoring an injured left leg throughout the game. During the fourth quarter, Bryant went down with what was later known as a torn achilles tendon, effectively ending his season. He didn't leave the game, however, before sinking two free-throws on the injured leg in a truly career-defining moment for the Black Mamba.

Game-worn Nike Kobe 8 “Achilles Game” to hit auction

The shoes were the eighth installation in Kobe Bryant's signature line with Nike. All throughout his career, Kobe Bryant favored a low-top cut in his basketball sneakers to allow for mobility and fluid movement on the court. Following the injury, however, Bryant and Nike created the Nike Kobe 9 Elite, an extremely high-top sneaker to reinforce Bryant's surgically repaired tendon.

The Nike Kobe 8 Elite “Achilles Game” sneakers are set to hit auction via Sotheby's on February 7, 2025. The shoes are speculated to fetch between $600,000 and $900,000 according to various sources. Interested parties can bid on Sotheby's website for a chance to own a true part of NBA history.