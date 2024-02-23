All eyes are on 2024 NBA Draft prospects now as most amateur and collegiate leagues come to a close in a few weeks. A notable player in this class is Ron Holland from the NBA G League Ignite. The forward will go up against the likes of Alex Sarr and Matas Buzelis come the draft. But, that is the least of his concerns at the moment. He is trying to get as healthy as possible to get picked higher after he missed NBA All-Star Weekend.

Ron Holland endured a devastating injury before NBA All-Star Weekend. The G League Ignite team had ruled him out for the rest of the season because of a broken right thumb. He is set to get a procedure done on the ruptured tendon and is expected to be ready before the 2024 NBA Draft. His dismay after this was announced was massive. He unveiled his feelings on it through an interview with Andscape.

“With my injury, I wanted to finish the season out, but God has a plan for everything and everybody,” the projected top 10 prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft said.

Holland's Journey Before the 2024 NBA Draft

Before going down, he put up big numbers for his team. Holland notched 19.5 points and 3.1 assists with the G League Ignite which showcases his insane offensive arsenal against grown men. Moreover, his defense also continually develops to being elite. He records 2.4 steals and blocks nearly a shot per contest. This got him an invite for the Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star weekend but his injury sidelined him.

All of this could go to waste if he does not recover well from his injury. A right thumb, in particular, could affect things like his ball-handling, pickpocket skills, and every facet of his defensive game. However, the NBA Draft prospect does not seem bothered by this at all. He knows that he can get back in the game and produce at a high level even after missing on-court activities for six to eight weeks.

“I’m not gonna hold my head down about it. I’m gonna have a speedy recovery and when it’s time for me to step back on the court, I’m gonna be ready and prepared for the draft,” Holland declared.

A lot of players fell off in the draft because of injuries. Cam Whitmore is the most recent example in just last year's class. Hopefully, this does not happen for Holland.