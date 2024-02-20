Will Bronny James declare for the draft? LeBron chimes in on the looming decision.

Bronny James' first college season with USC basketball is slowly coming to a close and needless to say, it's been underwhelming. He's struggled to score the basketball and overall, has averages of 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. Not exactly great. That raises the question, will Bronny actually declare for the 2024 NBA Draft?

Well, according to his dad LeBron James, the decision is fully up to the youngster as The King alluded to on Sunday before the NBA All-Star Game.

Via Lakers Nation:

“It’s up to him, it’s up to the kid (Bronny James). We’re going to go through the whole process. He’s still in season now. He has the Pac-12 tournament coming up. … We’re going to weigh all options and we’re going to let the kid make the decision.”

Given how he's played, it's hard to imagine Bronny going any higher than the second round. Yes, his name is obviously an attraction, but the freshman hasn't proved that he's capable of playing at the next level and excelling. He's failed to do that in college so far.

LeBron has been vocal about playing with Bronny James before he ultimately retires and if the latter does return to USC for one more year, that could complicate the plan. But, it doesn't appear The King is planning to call it quits anytime soon. After all, he's still balling out at 39-years-old.

The Trojans are just 4-11 in Pac-12 play and 10-16 overall. At this rate, it's unlikely they even make the NCAA Tournament, which could've been a perfect moment for Bronny to showcase his talents.