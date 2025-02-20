The rookie reviews are in after the NBA All-Star break, and now, hundreds of different NBA Playoffs situations are starting to get attention. However, the list of All-NBA candidates continues to dwindle, thankfully. The game needs fewer toxic debates and more attention on the high-level talent on display night in and night out. A new 65-game threshold for All-NBA eligibility has helped give the voters a straightforward job, relatively speaking. LeBron James is defying Father Time and should get some help from Luka Doncic. Young stars like Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are having no problem clocking in for the job, either.

However, exactly 40 NBA players have been featured in at least 34 games and averaged at least 20 points per game in the 2024-25 season. Unfortunately, injuries and a shortened back half of the schedule (it's a third, really) will limit the eligibility pool considerably. So, who should the yelling heads on daytime media be focused on when arguing over supermax contract requirements and All-Stars falling just short of greatness?

Well, scheduling quirks slice the list down to 36 names. LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) and Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic) will fall two games short of qualifying for an All-NBA team if they do not take another load management day off. Trey Murphy III (39 GP) could sit out one night and still hit the 65 games played mark. However, the New Orleans Pelicans, facing three back-to-back sets, will play it safe with the future NBA All-Star. The same goes for their former fringe All-Star CJ McCollum.

Injuries are shortening the All-NBA ballot before teams can even crank up the bus for the home stretch. Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) is out for the season with blood clots. De'Aaron Fox's bid for an All-NBA team took a big hit when the Frenchman's news hit. Anthony Davis (Dallas Mavericks) went to the training room almost immediately after being traded. The All-NBA list is down to 33 now, reducing the potential ‘snub' list considerably.

Giannis Antekounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) and Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) can miss four games and still make the cut. However, Antetokounmpo (calf) might not be available for games immediately after the break. The fifth-placed Bucks will be more worried about playoff availability, not making sure Giannis can get into a meaningless March contest. It is the same for 36-year-old teammate Damian Lillard. Buy the Durant stock, sell Dame's, wait on Gianniss, and the list is now at 31.

It's a tough reality in a competitive industry, but losers do not become end-of-season award honorees. Sorry, Jordan Poole (Washington Wizards). Maybe next year of the Toronto Raptors tandem (RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes). Try again with a healthy roster Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), or with a happy locker room Tyler Herro (Miami Heat). Later, Zach LaVine, the switch to the Sacramento Kings did not come soon enough. DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis know the pain of being pushed aside in these elite-level conversations all too well.

The debate is approaching Jordan Territory (23 remaining players), so let's assume fair health and injury luck over the next two months is stable. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), and Jason Taytum (Boston Celtics) are NBA MVP candidates. Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) is on the rise. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) and LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) are legacy players who still deserve an All-NBA spot.

The field is now at 17, needing to be dwindled to nine, the landscape for a proper All-NBA debate.

Kevin Durant will make an All-NBA Team, and the Suns cannot afford to sit any of their stars. Devin Booker might have a case, depending on the closing arguments over the last 20 games. Middle-of-the-road teams do not usually get two representatives, if any, at these award shows. Durant helps the Suns sneak into the NBA Play-In Tournament and steals a spot from Booker, leaving 15 names remaining for eight spots.

The Cavaliers, Celtics, Thunder, and Grizzlies have every reason to grumble about Darius Garland, Jaylen Brown, Jalen Williams, and Jaren Jackson Jr., though. The first three are elite second options on championship-caliber squads. Jaren Jackson Jr. has carried the injury-ravaged Grizzlies all season. It's hard to deny a top-two team lacks All-NBA talent, so all four should get a pass from the voters.

Now, the NBA All-Star conga line has 11 stars hoping to land in one of the four remaining All-NBA seats. With a month to ponder changes, this would be the ballot submitted in some order.

Post-NBA All-Star Break All-NBA Team Predictions:

LeBron James

Steph Curry

James Harden

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Giannis Antetoukounmpo

Kevin Durant

Jayson Tatum

Donovan Mitchell

Darius Garland

Jalen Brunson

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Alperen Sengun

Nikola Jokic

Jalen Williams

Jaylen Brown

It was a challenge, but we made the cuts. The New York Knicks have enough sway to push Jalen Brunson over the line but not Karl-Anthony Towns. James Harden (Los Angeles Clippers) has better comprehensive analytic numbers than Kyrie Irving (Mavericks), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), or Booker (Suns).

Alperen Sengun (18.8 points, 10.5 rebounds) is not on the initial 40-man roster to begin this exercise, which has been crucial for the Houston Rockets. Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet, and Dillon Brooks would give their votes to Houston's hulking big man. Will the voters? Fans will have to wait until the dust settles in April to find out.