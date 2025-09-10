After Hall of Fame forward Carmelo Anthony reflected on his career before his induction, he dropped his NBA all-time starting five lineup. It's a lineup compiled of Hall of Fame talent from his generation, as Anthony took the time to explain each player's impact that led to ending up on his list, including fierce competitors that Carmelo played against throughout his career.

Anthony named Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson and Derrick Rose in his all-time greatest backcourt, addressing their speed, offensive prowess, and electrifying approach to the game.

“Derrick Rose: The MVP who had one of the most electrifying seasons in NBA history. His quickness and playmaking would keep any defense on its toes,” Anthony said. “Allen Iverson: A guy who redefined toughness and heart. AI’s scoring ability, combined with his relentless drive, would be a nightmare for any opponent.”

Then, Anthony got into his impressive frontcourt of forwards and a center to round out his all-time starting lineup.

“Tracy McGrady: One of the smoothest scorers to ever play the game. T-Mac could get buckets from anywhere on the floor, and in his prime, he was unstoppable,” Anthony said. “Kevin Garnett: The ultimate intensity guy. KG could guard anyone, talk trash with the best of them, and bring a championship mentality to the table. Shaq: Arguably the most dominant force the league has ever seen. No one could stop him in the paint, and his presence alone changes the game.”

O'Neal goes down in NBA history as arguably the game's most dominant center who has ever played. Garnett, who Anthony faced often as a division rival between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, secured his first and only championship after winning the MVP award in 2004, redefined the Celtics' defensive identity from 2007 to 2013. And McGrady, for many, is regarded as one of the most gifted small forwards of his generation.

Carmelo Anthony gets brutally honest about Hall of Fame career

Hall of Fame forward Carmelo Anthony penned a letter to basketball as his speech into the Hall. It was a touching tribute to a memorable career as one of the NBA's elite scorers was enshrined. Anthony also revealed what he believes separates him as one of the game's elite players via Sirius XM Radio.

“My level of consistence,” Anthony said. “Accolades come and go. Everybody has accolades in the NBA. Everybody has their own personal accolades. I just think the longevity, the level of consistency, along with the style of play, kind of transforming that small forward position in a sense.”

Carmelo Anthony will be enshrined into the @hoophall tonight! He tells @TheJaxShow what he’s most proud of throughout his Hall of Fame career. pic.twitter.com/UaUdqU4YOe — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) September 6, 2025

Anthony is undoubtedly a part of a special era for the small forward position, which included the No. 1 pick of his 2003 NBA Draft class, LeBron James, and the veterans that came before him, such as Hall of Fame forwards Tracy McGrady, Paul Pierce, and Vince Carter.