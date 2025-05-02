With the 2024-25 NBA season rapidly coming to a close, the NBA has officially announced when the 2025 Draft Combine will take place and the initial list of 75 players invited to take part in the event.

That's right, with the two night NBA Draft opening up on Wednesday, June 25, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, many of the top players in the 2025 class will be taking their talents to the Marriott Marquis in Chicago to show off their athletic gifts from May 11 through the 18th.

The NBA announced today that 75 players have been invited to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, which will take place from May 11-18 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago. Additionally, a select number of standout players from the 2025 NBA G League Elite Camp, which… pic.twitter.com/KlCy4tcvW8 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Headlining the group is Cooper Flagg, who has widely been considered a borderline lock to go first overall since before he stepped foot on a Duke court. Standing 6-foot-9, 205 pounds with plenty of room to fill out his frame and USA Basketball experience, Flagg averaged 25 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.8 steals while consistently being the best player on the court in all 37 games he appeared in. He shot 48.1 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from beyond the arc on 4.8 attempts per game, and was able to highlight a unique ability to create shots both for himself and his teammates as a forward seemingly designed in a lab for the modern-day NBA as a Blue Devil.

Behind Flagg are the two stars of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. While the former is the favorite to go immediately after Flagg at pick No. 2, as his size and skills make him one of the better guard prospects to come into the NBA in some time, Bailey looks like a very interesting prospect as well, with his shooting a major asset for a prospect standing 6-foot-10.

Will some player come out of the middle of the pack and shoot up draft boards later this month like Reed Sheppard and Zach Edey last year? Only time will tell, but as more and more fans turn their attention to the offseason, the 2025 NBA Draft Combine will have plenty of eyes on Chicago looking for the Association's next star player.